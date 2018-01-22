Aubameyang behaviour ´unreal´, says Frankfurt boss Kovac

Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Niko Kovac has slammed the actions of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Borussia Dortmund forward reportedly nears a move to Arsenal.

Aubameyang was left out Dortmund's squad for the stalemate against Wolfsburg on January 14 after missing a team meeting, while he did not travel with his team-mates for last Friday's draw with Hertha Berlin.

The Bundesliga club claimed a bid for the 28-year-old had been received from Arsenal at the weekend, though it is believed to be below their €60million asking price.

It is a familiar situation for Dortmund, who saw Ousmane Dembele go on strike before sealing a switch to Barcelona in August, but one Kovac cannot abide.

"It's unreal that clubs and coaches are now at the mercy of the professionals," the Frankfurt boss told Kicker.

"You can't approve of something like that. Where does that end? In anarchy. Everyone can do what he wants, players will come to training when and how they want.

"In my day it was not like this.

"A five-year contract [now] counts as little as a half-year contract. That is very questionable."