Suarez scores 100th LaLiga goal as Messi reaches new milestones

Luis Suarez reached 100 goals in LaLiga as Barcelona dispatched Real Betis 5-0 at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

The striker scored twice against Quique Setien's side to become only the second Uruguayan to manage a century of goals in Spain's top flight, after former Atletico Madrid man Diego Forlan, who scored 128 in his career.

Lionel Messi was also on target twice after Ivan Rakitic had put the league leaders ahead just before the hour mark to secure a win that stretches their lead at the top to 11 points.

The match saw Messi reach two more personal milestones of his own, the Argentina star having assisted a goal in five LaLiga matches in a row for the first time in his career.

100 - Luis Suarez is the second Uruguayan player to reach 100+ goals in La Liga history, after Diego Forlan (128). Wild. pic.twitter.com/09WN4elc7K — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 21, 2018

He is also the first LaLiga player to get at least 25 goals in all competitions in each of the last 10 seasons and has scored and assisted in each of his last four league appearances.