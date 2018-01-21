Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point

Harry Kane moved to 99 Premier League goals with a headed equaliser to earn Tottenham a 1-1 draw in a scrappy match at Southampton on Sunday.
Southampton remain in the relegation zone after their winless run was extended to 11 Premier League matches, the current longest sequence without a victory in the top-flight, while Spurs missed the chance to move into the Champions League places.
Kane hit a hat-trick in the reverse fixture but he could not reach his three-figure landmark as Spurs, in the absence of ill creative midfielder Christian Eriksen, toiled at a sodden St. Mary's.
Southampton - who dropped into the bottom three on Saturday due to Stoke City's defeat of Huddersfield Town - took the lead after making a bright start, the unfortunate Davinson Sanchez directing a low Ryan Bertrand cross into his own goal.
Kane levelled 197 seconds later, heading in a Ben Davies corner, and the Premier League's top goalscorer should have won it in the final minute but dragged a left-footed chance wide.
After failing to win at his old club, Mauricio Pochettino's men lost ground in the race for top-four spots, sitting two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool, who visit rock-bottom Swansea City on Monday.
Rising highest in the box. @HKane heads in his 99th @premierleague goal! #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/DemcEBeToh— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 21, 2018
Hugo Lloris also missed out through illness and his deputy Michel Vorm was tested in the first minute, the Dutch goalkeeper collecting Manolo Gabbiadini's effort at the second attempt.
James Ward-Prowse had scored Southampton's last three goals in all competitions but it was a Spurs defender who handed them the lead in the 15th minute.
Dusan Tadic sent Bertrand clear and the England left-back pulled back a low cross that a full-stretch Sanchez could only toe past a helpless Vorm, via the post, with Gabbiadini lurking.
Eric Dier struck the outside of the woodwork as Spurs responded well, before Kane converted his 21st Premier League goal of the season to erase Southampton's short-lived lead.
197 - There were just 197 seconds between Southampton’s opener and Harry Kane’s equaliser for Tottenham. Response.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2018
The prolific forward, captaining Spurs with Lloris unavailable, shook off marker Jack Stephens, then got above Gabbiadini to nod Davies' corner home.
Moussa Sissoko diverted a Davies drive just wide before Stephens planted a free header narrowly over the angle from a tremendous Ward-Prowse free-kick after 37 minutes.
Ward-Prowse tested Vorm with a 20-yard drive shortly after the restart, but both teams were struggling for cohesion in driving rain on the south coast.
Dele Alli had been involved in eight goals in four previous Premier League games against Southampton, but he dragged a shot wide after 64 minutes.
Southampton's Mauricio Pellegrino brought on Michael Obafemi for his Premier League debut with eight minutes to play and the 17-year-old should have converted Tadic's centre.
But the best late chances fell to Spurs, who recorded only two shots on target in the match, with a brilliant block from Stephens denying substitute Erik Lamela the winner, while Kane missed the chance to score his 100th goal by firing wide in the last minute.
15' - Southampton 1-0 Spurs— Premier League (@premierleague) January 21, 2018
18' - Southampton 1-1 Spurs #SOUTOT pic.twitter.com/DAzN1DrMOc
Key Opta stats:
- Southampton are now winless in their last 11 Premier League games (D6 L5), their longest league run without a victory since October 1998 (also 11 games) and their longest across a single season since March 1995 (12 games).
- Since losing five consecutive top-flight trips to Southampton between 2000 and 2005, without scoring, Spurs are now unbeaten in their last six league visits to St Mary's (W4 D2).
- Indeed, the Saints have now lost nine points from leading positions at St Mary’s this season; more than any other Premier League side on home soil.
- Harry Kane has netted 11 goals in his last six starts in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur.
- In fact, Kane has scored six goals in his last five Premier League games against Southampton, including three in his last three at St Mary’s.
- Spurs have scored more Premier League own goals against Southampton than against any other club (four).
- Aged 17 years, 199 days, Michael Obafemi became the second youngest player to make a Premier League appearance for Southampton after Luke Shaw (17y 116d).
|Cagliari 1 AC Milan 2: Kessie at the double in comeback win
|BREAKING NEWS: Watford hire Javi Gracia as Marco Silva successor
|I am happy with our squad - Pochettino denies Malcom rumours
|Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid
|No chance of January move, says Vidal
|Selfie or stitches? Ronaldo bloodied after Madrid brace
|Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point
|Silva assured of chances at AC Milan after latest first-team snub
|Goretzka´s Schalke return marred by abuse
|Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Seven-up for Zidane´s men as Bale shines
|Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win
|Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 2: Lewandowski & Muller at the double to spare champions´ blushes
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Pele ´fine´ and in ´no pain´ after reported health concerns
|No mercenary? Sanchez endorses article defending imminent Man Utd move
|Allegri expects Buffon to be ´fully recovered´ within a week
|Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Atalanta 0 Napoli 1: Mertens ends drought to keep visitors top
|Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical
|Hamburg dismiss Gisdol after fourth loss in a row
|Melbourne City 5 Adelaide United 0: Budzinksi & Vidosic braces inspire emphatic win
|Marco Silva sacked by Watford following ´significant deterioration´
|Deschamps knows my thoughts - Lucas Hernandez hints at France decision
|Klopp: Liverpool wouldn´t sell to rivals during season
|Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes
|Klopp in no rush to replace Coutinho
|Malcom dreams of Premier League but remains unsure of future
|Guardiola sets target of 10 wins to guarantee title
|Championship Review: Millwall break Leeds hearts in seven-goal stunner as Wolves lose
|Messi and Pique welcome Coutinho to Barcelona training for first time
|Thauvin ´very happy´ at Marseille
|Guardiola salutes ´outstanding´ Manchester City
|Watford still battling relegation from the top half, insists Silva
|Rondon ´devastated´ after Everton´s McCarthy suffers horror injury
|Aguero´s perfect hat-trick is Argentine´s 11th for Manchester City
|Moyes impressed with Hammers display despite being held by Bournemouth
|Dyche annoyed with Burnley´s ´big six´ results
|Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1: Aguero hat-trick sees pacesetters bounce back
|Everton fans´ frustration understandable, says Allardyce
|Wenger responds to Dortmund criticism over Aubameyang affair
|Bordeaux appoint Poyet as new boss
|Mourinho frustrated at United failure to ´kill´ Burnley
|Simeone reveals Costa knock as Atletico bemoan dropped points
|Lambert upbeat over Stoke´s quality after debut victory
|Nothing happening with Aubameyang - Wenger
|Mourinho, Wenger expect imminent Sanchez deal
|Everton confirm McCarthy double leg break
|Valverde talks of ´respect´ for Atletico as Griezmann saga turns again
|Rafinha misses Barca training with Inter closing in
|Neymar misses Lyon clash with thigh injury
|Atletico Madrid 1 Girona 1: Griezmann substitution costs Simeone
|Everton 1 West Brom 1: McCarthy horror injury overshadows cagey draw
|Leicester City 2 Watford 0: Vardy & Mahrez decisive as Puel´s men go seventh
|West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez proves his worth to Hammers
|Burnley 0 Manchester United 1: Martial keeps up winning run
|Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1: Early blitz means Sanchez is hardly missed
|Stoke City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Lambert makes winning start as Potters inch out of bottom three
|Crisis, what crisis? Conte lambasts Chelsea critics
|A goal, two assists and an injury - Monreal the Sanchez replacement at Arsenal?
|Monchi has no interest in weakening Roma squad amid Dzeko reports
|Hazard delights in Willian and Batshuayi link-up
|No January exit for AC Milan´s Silva, assures Gattuso
|Spalletti: Roma game will not decide Inter´s fate
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard dazzles as Conte´s men get back on track
|Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang
|United target Sanchez remains absent for Arsenal vs Palace
|Zidane quiet on ´great´ Neymar with BBC ready to return
|Hazard scores 100th league goal as Chelsea find shooting boots
|Zidane: I will never throw in the towel at Real Madrid
|Willian marks 50th consecutive Premier League outing with a goal
|Noble shares West Ham bonuses with club staff
|Barcelona refute claims of Griezmann agreement
|Courtois out for Chelsea as Caballero steps in to face Brighton
|Real Madrid´s Vallejo suffers hamstring injury
|A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded
|Captain Jack? Wenger talks up Wilshere leadership qualities
|I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
|Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
|Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
|Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
|Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
|Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho
|Barkley ´obsessed´ with becoming world-class at Chelsea
|Conte defends Chelsea amid surprise Carroll & Crouch links
|Guardiola wants ´three or four´ signings but rules out Sanchez alternative
|Atlanta United wrap up Barco signing for MLS record fee
|Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
|Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
|Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
|Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
|Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
|One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
|Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
|Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
|Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
|Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
|Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks