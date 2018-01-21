Sane the perfect tonic to Sanchez blues for City and Guardiola

Leroy Sane's star quality offered a timely weekend boost to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as Alexis Sanchez prepares to take up residence on the other side of town.
Back in action for the first time since their first top-flight defeat of the season at Liverpool, the Premier League leaders were 2-1 up but enduring a nervy spell in Saturday's home match against Newcastle United.
It fell to Sane to offer a demonstration of his game-breaking qualities. The Germany international took possession and embarked upon a dizzying dribble past a succession of challenges before squaring for Sergio Aguero to complete his hat-trick and seal the points.
The 22-year-old has racked up 10 goals and 13 assists from the left-hand side of City's attack this season – a position from which Sanchez likes to operate. It's a return that suggests the Chile star's decision to join Manchester United despite Guardiola's lengthy courtship might well grant him a less troublesome route to the first XI.
"He suffered in the first six months of last season but in the last six months and this season he is playing at a high, high level," Guardiola told reporters when discussing Sane's development since joining City from Schalke for a reported £37million in September 2017.
"I don't want to tell him very nice, nice words because I have a feeling he has a lot of things to improve.
"But, of course, the most important thing against the teams who defend so well [like Newcastle] are the guys who can take a risk, to be aggressive against them. The guys who have the ability to dribble and a chance to shoot. And he did it.
"At 2-1, the game is always open. He decided, "I go, I go" and made an amazing action. Sergio's control and finishing was good.
"[Raheem] Sterling did the same, three or four times attacking central defenders. It is so complicated to attack 11 players when they defend so deep.
"But my feeling is we are learning how to attack in that way. The counter-attack is a natural way but we are able to do two faces. It is so important."
Good response tonight to last week - back on track #homewin #inSané #LS19 #CmonCity @ManCity pic.twitter.com/VidZFU5k3E— Leroy Sané (@LeroySane19) January 20, 2018
Sane might be removed from the starting line-up for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against Bristol City on Tuesday, with Aguero's goalscoring expertise having secured a slender 2-1 first-leg advantage over the Championship side.
However, Guardiola will settle down with a glass of his favourite tipple before making any rash decisions.
"Normally I don’t think about what we are going to do next until after my glass of red wine," he added, with regards to his selection for the game at Ashton Gate, with opposite number Lee Johnson having spent £450 on a bottle to woo United boss Jose Mourinho in the previous round.
"After red wine, a little bit of alcohol in my body, my focus is much better.
"Of course we are going to try to say 'the best team possible'. But to say Bernardo Silva, [Ilkay] Gundogan and [Eliaquim] Mangala are not able to play, that will not be fair.
"What I want to say is will we go there to try to win the game and go to the final. That is true."
|Ince: Sanchez snubbed City because United are miles bigger
|Bale: Madrid will get back to their best
|Valverde: Messi is the best player there is and there ever will be
|Emery: Lyon loss unfair on PSG
|Spalletti defends struggling Inter amid six-game winless run
|Fekir: Lyon still targeting Champions League despite PSG win
|Wenger suggests Sanchez is joining Manchester United for money
|Hazard: Chelsea don´t need to buy a striker
|Rakitic hails ´patient´ Barcelona after Real Betis rout
|Neymar? I´d rather watch the golf, says Bale
|Mbappe injury from goalkeeper collision ´nothing serious´
|Don´t look back - Guardiola gives Manchester City title warning
|Vermaelen to face tests on new hamstring injury
|Conte wants ´point of reference´ striker as Barnes joins surprising Chelsea links
|Sane the perfect tonic to Sanchez blues for City and Guardiola
|Suarez scores 100th LaLiga goal as Messi reaches new milestones
|Lyon 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1: 10-man leaders downed by twin wondergoals
|Inter 1 Roma 1: Vecino snatches point on possible Dzeko farewell
|Real Betis 0 Barcelona 5: Messi, Suarez rampant as leaders go 11 points clear
|PSG star Mbappe injured in goalkeeper collision
|Monchi: Roma will replace Dzeko
|Kessie a far better player than I was, claims AC Milan coach Gattuso
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories manufactured by Spanish press, claims Marquinhos
|Cagliari 1 AC Milan 2: Kessie at the double in comeback win
|Watford hire Javi Gracia as Marco Silva successor
|I am happy with our squad - Pochettino denies Malcom rumours
|Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid
|No chance of January move, says Vidal
|Selfie or stitches? Ronaldo bloodied after Madrid brace
|Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point
|Silva assured of chances at AC Milan after latest first-team snub
|Goretzka´s Schalke return marred by abuse
|Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Seven-up for Zidane´s men as Bale shines
|Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win
|Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 2: Lewandowski & Muller at the double to spare champions´ blushes
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Pele ´fine´ and in ´no pain´ after reported health concerns
|No mercenary? Sanchez endorses article defending imminent Man Utd move
|Allegri expects Buffon to be ´fully recovered´ within a week
|Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Atalanta 0 Napoli 1: Mertens ends drought to keep visitors top
|Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical
|Hamburg dismiss Gisdol after fourth loss in a row
|Melbourne City 5 Adelaide United 0: Budzinksi & Vidosic braces inspire emphatic win
|Marco Silva sacked by Watford following ´significant deterioration´
|Deschamps knows my thoughts - Lucas Hernandez hints at France decision
|Klopp: Liverpool wouldn´t sell to rivals during season
|Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes
|Klopp in no rush to replace Coutinho
|Malcom dreams of Premier League but remains unsure of future
|Guardiola sets target of 10 wins to guarantee title
|Championship Review: Millwall break Leeds hearts in seven-goal stunner as Wolves lose
|Messi and Pique welcome Coutinho to Barcelona training for first time
|Thauvin ´very happy´ at Marseille
|Guardiola salutes ´outstanding´ Manchester City
|Watford still battling relegation from the top half, insists Silva
|Rondon ´devastated´ after Everton´s McCarthy suffers horror injury
|Aguero´s perfect hat-trick is Argentine´s 11th for Manchester City
|Moyes impressed with Hammers display despite being held by Bournemouth
|Dyche annoyed with Burnley´s ´big six´ results
|Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1: Aguero hat-trick sees pacesetters bounce back
|Everton fans´ frustration understandable, says Allardyce
|Wenger responds to Dortmund criticism over Aubameyang affair
|Bordeaux appoint Poyet as new boss
|Mourinho frustrated at United failure to ´kill´ Burnley
|Simeone reveals Costa knock as Atletico bemoan dropped points
|Lambert upbeat over Stoke´s quality after debut victory
|Nothing happening with Aubameyang - Wenger
|Mourinho, Wenger expect imminent Sanchez deal
|Everton confirm McCarthy double leg break
|Valverde talks of ´respect´ for Atletico as Griezmann saga turns again
|Rafinha misses Barca training with Inter closing in
|Neymar misses Lyon clash with thigh injury
|Atletico Madrid 1 Girona 1: Griezmann substitution costs Simeone
|Everton 1 West Brom 1: McCarthy horror injury overshadows cagey draw
|Leicester City 2 Watford 0: Vardy & Mahrez decisive as Puel´s men go seventh
|West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez proves his worth to Hammers
|Burnley 0 Manchester United 1: Martial keeps up winning run
|Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1: Early blitz means Sanchez is hardly missed
|Stoke City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Lambert makes winning start as Potters inch out of bottom three
|Crisis, what crisis? Conte lambasts Chelsea critics
|A goal, two assists and an injury - Monreal the Sanchez replacement at Arsenal?
|Monchi has no interest in weakening Roma squad amid Dzeko reports
|Hazard delights in Willian and Batshuayi link-up
|No January exit for AC Milan´s Silva, assures Gattuso
|Spalletti: Roma game will not decide Inter´s fate
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard dazzles as Conte´s men get back on track
|Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang
|United target Sanchez remains absent for Arsenal vs Palace
|Zidane quiet on ´great´ Neymar with BBC ready to return
|Hazard scores 100th league goal as Chelsea find shooting boots
|Zidane: I will never throw in the towel at Real Madrid
|Willian marks 50th consecutive Premier League outing with a goal
|Noble shares West Ham bonuses with club staff
|Barcelona refute claims of Griezmann agreement
|Courtois out for Chelsea as Caballero steps in to face Brighton
|Real Madrid´s Vallejo suffers hamstring injury
|A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded
|Captain Jack? Wenger talks up Wilshere leadership qualities
|I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
|Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
|Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
|Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
|Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
|Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho