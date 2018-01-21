Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid

Zinedine Zidane did not feel Real Madrid's performance in a seven-goal demolition of Deportivo La Coruna was radically different to those from more underwhelming results of late.

Adrian Lopez opened the scoring after 23 minutes for relegation-threatened Depor but doubles from the excellent Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nacho sat alongside a fine Luka Modric strike in a comprehensive 7-1 triumph for Zidane's under-fire side.

Victory was particularly welcome following LaLiga losses at the Santiago Bernabeu against Barcelona and Villarreal, not to mention Copa del Rey struggles versus Numancia and Leganes.

Nevertheless, Zidane maintained similar routs might have been enjoyed with sharper finishing over the course of recent outings.

"I don't know if much has changed," he told a post-match news conference. "The result, of course, as it was a big win.

"That's the difference. In our general play we played very well against Villarreal.

"What changed today is the result, that we scored the chances we made. Nothing else.

"We all needed a game like this. To score seven goals is not done every day. In the end, I am happy for that."