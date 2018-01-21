No chance of January move, says Vidal

Arturo Vidal says there is "no chance" of him leaving Bayern Munich in January as he wants to challenge for the Champions League this season.
The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea despite head coach Jupp Heynckes' insistence nobody would be sold during the transfer window.
The deal to bring Leon Goretzka to the Allianz Arena from Schalke at the end of the season has led to further suggestions Vidal could look for a new club in 2018.
While he would not discount the idea of leaving Bayern before the start of next term, Vidal insists his most pressing goal is to win Europe's top club competition for the first time in his career.
"I'm still here until June and I'm happy," he said after the Bundesliga leaders' 4-2 win over Werder Bremen.
"I hope to win the Champions League and then we'll see what happens, but at this moment I am 100 per cent at Bayern and there is no chance of changing teams."
15 - @FCBayernEN have won their last 15 #Bundesliga games against Bremen - all time Bundesliga record for any team against an opponent. Run. #FCBSVW pic.twitter.com/C3I1tT9rGy— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) January 21, 2018
Jerome Gondorf gave Bremen a surprise lead against Bayern on Sunday and the visitors made it 2-2 with 16 minutes to play after Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski had turned the match around.
Two further goals from Bayern's forward pair eventually made the victory safe and Vidal admitted they were caught cold by the way Florian Kohfeldt's side approached the game.
"They surprised us," he said. "They went out to look for the win from the first minute and that made it a bit difficult.
"But thank God, in the end, we were able to get the three points.
"We hope to be champions as soon as possible to focus 100 per cent on the Champions League."
|Cagliari 1 AC Milan 2: Kessie at the double in comeback win
|BREAKING NEWS: Watford hire Javi Gracia as Marco Silva successor
|I am happy with our squad - Pochettino denies Malcom rumours
|Not much changed - Zidane boosted by clinical Madrid
|No chance of January move, says Vidal
|Selfie or stitches? Ronaldo bloodied after Madrid brace
|Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart
|Southampton 1 Tottenham 1: Kane earns visitors a point
|Silva assured of chances at AC Milan after latest first-team snub
|Goretzka´s Schalke return marred by abuse
|Real Madrid 7 Deportivo La Coruna 1: Seven-up for Zidane´s men as Bale shines
|Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win
|Bayern Munich 4 Werder Bremen 2: Lewandowski & Muller at the double to spare champions´ blushes
|Do Arsenal or Man Utd get the better deal? Sanchez v Mkhitaryan in Opta numbers
|Pele ´fine´ and in ´no pain´ after reported health concerns
|No mercenary? Sanchez endorses article defending imminent Man Utd move
|Allegri expects Buffon to be ´fully recovered´ within a week
|Atletico Madrid confirm Costa hamstring injury
|Atalanta 0 Napoli 1: Mertens ends drought to keep visitors top
|Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical
|Hamburg dismiss Gisdol after fourth loss in a row
|Melbourne City 5 Adelaide United 0: Budzinksi & Vidosic braces inspire emphatic win
|Marco Silva sacked by Watford following ´significant deterioration´
|Deschamps knows my thoughts - Lucas Hernandez hints at France decision
|Klopp: Liverpool wouldn´t sell to rivals during season
|Giggs keen to help Bale overcome injury woes
|Klopp in no rush to replace Coutinho
|Malcom dreams of Premier League but remains unsure of future
|Guardiola sets target of 10 wins to guarantee title
|Championship Review: Millwall break Leeds hearts in seven-goal stunner as Wolves lose
|Messi and Pique welcome Coutinho to Barcelona training for first time
|Thauvin ´very happy´ at Marseille
|Guardiola salutes ´outstanding´ Manchester City
|Watford still battling relegation from the top half, insists Silva
|Rondon ´devastated´ after Everton´s McCarthy suffers horror injury
|Aguero´s perfect hat-trick is Argentine´s 11th for Manchester City
|Moyes impressed with Hammers display despite being held by Bournemouth
|Dyche annoyed with Burnley´s ´big six´ results
|Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1: Aguero hat-trick sees pacesetters bounce back
|Everton fans´ frustration understandable, says Allardyce
|Wenger responds to Dortmund criticism over Aubameyang affair
|Bordeaux appoint Poyet as new boss
|Mourinho frustrated at United failure to ´kill´ Burnley
|Simeone reveals Costa knock as Atletico bemoan dropped points
|Lambert upbeat over Stoke´s quality after debut victory
|Nothing happening with Aubameyang - Wenger
|Mourinho, Wenger expect imminent Sanchez deal
|Everton confirm McCarthy double leg break
|Valverde talks of ´respect´ for Atletico as Griezmann saga turns again
|Rafinha misses Barca training with Inter closing in
|Neymar misses Lyon clash with thigh injury
|Atletico Madrid 1 Girona 1: Griezmann substitution costs Simeone
|Everton 1 West Brom 1: McCarthy horror injury overshadows cagey draw
|Leicester City 2 Watford 0: Vardy & Mahrez decisive as Puel´s men go seventh
|West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez proves his worth to Hammers
|Burnley 0 Manchester United 1: Martial keeps up winning run
|Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1: Early blitz means Sanchez is hardly missed
|Stoke City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Lambert makes winning start as Potters inch out of bottom three
|Crisis, what crisis? Conte lambasts Chelsea critics
|A goal, two assists and an injury - Monreal the Sanchez replacement at Arsenal?
|Monchi has no interest in weakening Roma squad amid Dzeko reports
|Hazard delights in Willian and Batshuayi link-up
|No January exit for AC Milan´s Silva, assures Gattuso
|Spalletti: Roma game will not decide Inter´s fate
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard dazzles as Conte´s men get back on track
|Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang
|United target Sanchez remains absent for Arsenal vs Palace
|Zidane quiet on ´great´ Neymar with BBC ready to return
|Hazard scores 100th league goal as Chelsea find shooting boots
|Zidane: I will never throw in the towel at Real Madrid
|Willian marks 50th consecutive Premier League outing with a goal
|Noble shares West Ham bonuses with club staff
|Barcelona refute claims of Griezmann agreement
|Courtois out for Chelsea as Caballero steps in to face Brighton
|Real Madrid´s Vallejo suffers hamstring injury
|A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded
|Captain Jack? Wenger talks up Wilshere leadership qualities
|I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
|Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
|Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
|Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
|Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
|Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho
|Barkley ´obsessed´ with becoming world-class at Chelsea
|Conte defends Chelsea amid surprise Carroll & Crouch links
|Guardiola wants ´three or four´ signings but rules out Sanchez alternative
|Atlanta United wrap up Barco signing for MLS record fee
|Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
|Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
|Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
|Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
|Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
|One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
|Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
|Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
|Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
|Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
|Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks