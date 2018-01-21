Muller brings up 100 Bundesliga goals in Bayern win

Thomas Muller took his tally of Bundesliga goals to 100 with a double in Bayern Munich's 4-2 victory over Werder Bremen.

The 28-year-old forward will take heart from finally reaching the milestone, having scored just five top-flight goals last season before doubling his tally for 2017-18 on Sunday.

In an entertaining match at the Allianz Arena, Muller cancelled out Jerome Gondorf's opener when a fine display of chest control enabled him to smash past Jiri Pavlenka.

Robert Lewandowski struck either side of an own goal from Niklas Sule, before Muller capped the win with a fine volley from James Rodriguez's throughball.

Muller, a one-club man, scored the first of his century of league goals in a 5-1 win over Borussia Dortmund in September 2009.