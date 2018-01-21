Heynckes hails Bayern win: This is what sets us apart

Bayern Munich came from behind to hammer Werder Bremen 4-2 on Saturday, a result that coach Jupp Heynckes says demonstrated the Bundesliga champions' dominance over the division.

Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski scored two each to send Bayern 16 points clear at the top, the Germany international racking up 100 Bundesliga goals in the process.

But Bayern did not have it all their own way, going behind in the first half to Jerome Gondorf's goal and needing a late show to seal the points after Niklas Sule turned into his own net in the 74th minute.

Victory was Bayern's 15th in a row against Bremen and Heynckes was thankful to secure the win, despite lamenting his side's "clumsy" play.

Heynckes told a news conference: "Overall, Bremen played a very good game. Not only did they defend well, but they also played bold football with clear ideas going forward.

"Our play wasn't fluid today. We were too clumsy, too slow.

"The fact that we win games like this is was sets us apart."