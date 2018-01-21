Alexis Sanchez boards plane ahead of reported Man United medical

Alexis Sanchez's expected move to Manchester United appears to be imminent after the Chilean took to social media to show himself boarding a plane ahead of a reported medical.

Sanchez's future has long been a hot topic in the Premier League, with Manchester City nearly snatching him from Arsenal for a figure thought to be £60million in August.

But Arsenal pulled out at the last minute, reportedly due to their inability to secure a replacement at such short notice, forcing Sanchez – who had entered the final year of his contract – to stay put.

Speculation about City's interest remained and a reunion with Pep Guardiola appeared a formality at the start of January, only for United to come in and provide a better offer for both Arsenal and the player, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan expected to go the other way in a swap deal.

Both Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger have acknowledged that a move is close and, although neither club has announced an agreement, Sanchez fuelled rumours of a scheduled medical on Sunday by taking to his official Instagram account and posting a video of himself boarding a private jet.