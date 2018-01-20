Willian marks 50th consecutive Premier League outing with a goal

Chelsea attacker Willian marked his 50th consecutive appearance in the Premier League, the longest current run of successive games in the division among outfield players, with a fine goal.

Willian was named in Antonio Conte's starting line-up for Saturday's trip to Brighton and Hove Albion, with fellow forwards Pedro and Alvaro Morata missing through suspension after they were sent off in the midweek FA Cup replay against Norwich City.

The 29-year-old Brazilian featured alongside Eden Hazard and Michy Batshuayi - given a rare start deputising for Morata - in the Blues frontline as Conte seeks to arrest a run of five straight draws in all competitions.

And Willian scored his 23rd Premier League goal in the sixth minute, rounding off a stunning team move with a 20-yard finish after Hazard had put Chelsea ahead.