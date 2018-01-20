United target Sanchez remains absent for Arsenal vs Palace

Alexis Sanchez's absence from the Arsenal squad continued on Saturday as Arsene Wenger left him out for the Gunners' Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.
The Chile international appears set for a switch to Manchester United during the January window, as Arsenal seek to avoid losing the forward for nothing when his contract expires at the end of the season.
United are reportedly set to part with £35million, plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan, to secure Sanchez's signature, although Jose Mourinho insisted on Friday that the deal was "not done at all".
Sanchez was left out of the Gunners' matchday squad for last weekend's 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth, and there was again no place for the striker to face the resurgent Eagles at Emirates Stadium.
Mesut Ozil's future is also up in the air, with his deal expiring in June but the Germany playmaker was named from the start, having recovered from a knee injury.
Here's how we line up for #AFCvCPFC pic.twitter.com/SAu8L8cXgr— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 20, 2018
|Mourinho frustrated at United failure to ´kill´ Burnley
|Simeone reveals Costa knock as Atletico bemoan dropped points
|Lambert upbeat over Stoke´s quality after debut victory
|Nothing happening with Aubameyang - Wenger
|Mourinho, Wenger expect imminent Sanchez deal
|Valverde talks of ´respect´ for Atletico as Griezmann saga turns again
|Everton confirm McCarthy double leg break
|Rafinha misses Barca training with Inter closing in
|Neymar misses Lyon clash with thigh injury
|Atletico Madrid 1 Girona 1: Griezmann substitution costs Simeone
|Everton 1 West Brom 1: McCarthy horror injury overshadows cagey draw
|Leicester City 2 Watford 0: Vardy & Mahrez decisive as Puel´s men go seventh
|West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez proves his worth to Hammers
|Burnley 0 Manchester United 1: Martial keeps up winning run
|Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1: Early blitz means Sanchez is hardly missed
|Stoke City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Lambert makes winning start as Potters inch out of bottom three
|Crisis, what crisis? Conte lambasts Chelsea critics
|A goal, two assists and an injury - Monreal the Sanchez replacement at Arsenal?
|Monchi has no interest in weakening Roma squad amid Dzeko reports
|Hazard delights in Willian and Batshuayi link-up
|No January exit for AC Milan´s Silva, assures Gattuso
|Spalletti: Roma game will not decide Inter´s fate
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard dazzles as Conte´s men get back on track
|Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang
|United target Sanchez remains absent for Arsenal vs Palace
|Zidane quiet on ´great´ Neymar with BBC ready to return
|Hazard scores 100th league goal as Chelsea find shooting boots
|Zidane: I will never throw in the towel at Real Madrid
|Willian marks 50th consecutive Premier League outing with a goal
|Noble shares West Ham bonuses with club staff
|Barcelona refute claims of Griezmann agreement
|Courtois out for Chelsea as Caballero steps in to face Brighton
|Real Madrid´s Vallejo suffers hamstring injury
|A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded
|Captain Jack? Wenger talks up Wilshere leadership qualities
|I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
|Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
|Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
|Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
|Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
|Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho
|Barkley ´obsessed´ with becoming world-class at Chelsea
|Conte defends Chelsea amid surprise Carroll & Crouch links
|Guardiola wants ´three or four´ signings but rules out Sanchez alternative
|Atlanta United wrap up Barco signing for MLS record fee
|Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
|Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
|Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
|Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
|Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
|One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
|Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
|Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
|Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
|Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
|Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks
|Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
|Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
|Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
|Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
|Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
|Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
|Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
|Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
|Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
|Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
|Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
|Henderson returns to Liverpool training
|Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
|No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
|Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
|Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
|No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
|Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
|Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
|Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
|Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
|Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
|Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
|Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
|Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
|Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
|Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
|Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
|Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
|Conte calls for VAR improvements
|Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
|FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
|Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat