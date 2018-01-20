Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic

Predrag Mijatovic sees no reason why Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo cannot play together at the Santiago Bernabeu as the former Real Madrid forward heaped praise on the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Neymar completed a world-record move to PSG from Barcelona in August last year but the Brazil international has already been linked with Spanish and European champions Madrid.

There have been reports that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo could move in the opposite direction but Mijatovic – who won the Champions League and LaLiga with Madrid – believes Neymar can flourish alongside the Portuguese superstar, just like he did with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

"Personally, I love Neymar as a player," Mijatovic told Marca. "He has magic and would win over a lot of Real Madrid fans, or almost all of them.

"If there was a chance to sign him, I'd be the first person to say yes, but I don't know if it's possible.

"If Neymar was able to get on well with Lionel Messi, then there's no reason he couldn't get on well with Ronaldo."

Ronaldo has struggled domestically this season, having starred with nine Champions League goals en route to the last 16.

The 32-year-old has only scored four goals in 14 LaLiga appearances in 2017-18 amid links with PSG and former club Manchester United and speculation over a new contract.

"The situation needs to be well evaluated at the end of this season," Mijatovic said. "These things must be talked about and if he is not happy then he has to say so.

"I don't see Ronaldo as being sad in the Champions League, but I do see it in LaLiga. That has nothing to do with his wages. Maybe he's just more motivated by the Champions League."