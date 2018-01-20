Philippe Coutinho has trained with Barcelona for the first time since completing a €160million move from Liverpool.
The Brazil international became the Catalan giants' most expensive acquisition earlier this month but his debut has been delayed by a thigh injury.
Coutinho's first appearance in a Barca shirt edged closer on Saturday, though, as he turned out for training with his new team-mates.
Pictures shared on the club's Twitter account showed the likes of Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique applauding the 25-year-old as he was presented to the rest of the squad.
Bem-vindo! Great to see @Phil_Coutinho training with his new Barça team-mates today! #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/hw6iGHCJKB— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 20, 2018
LaLiga leaders Barca visit Real Betis on Sunday.
|Malcom dreams of Premier League but remains unsure of future
|Guardiola sets target of 10 wins to guarantee title
|Championship Review: Millwall break Leeds hearts in seven-goal stunner as Wolves lose
|Messi and Pique welcome Coutinho to Barcelona training for first time
|Thauvin ´very happy´ at Marseille
|Guardiola salutes ´outstanding´ Manchester City
|Watford still battling relegation from the top half, insists Silva
|Rondon ´devastated´ after Everton´s McCarthy suffers horror injury
|Aguero´s perfect hat-trick is Argentine´s 11th for Manchester City
|Moyes impressed with Hammers display despite being held by Bournemouth
|Dyche annoyed with Burnley´s ´big six´ results
|Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 1: Aguero hat-trick sees pacesetters bounce back
|Everton fans´ frustration understandable, says Allardyce
|Wenger responds to Dortmund criticism over Aubameyang affair
|Bordeaux appoint Poyet as new boss
|Mourinho frustrated at United failure to ´kill´ Burnley
|Simeone reveals Costa knock as Atletico bemoan dropped points
|Lambert upbeat over Stoke´s quality after debut victory
|Nothing happening with Aubameyang - Wenger
|Mourinho, Wenger expect imminent Sanchez deal
|Everton confirm McCarthy double leg break
|Valverde talks of ´respect´ for Atletico as Griezmann saga turns again
|Rafinha misses Barca training with Inter closing in
|Neymar misses Lyon clash with thigh injury
|Atletico Madrid 1 Girona 1: Griezmann substitution costs Simeone
|Everton 1 West Brom 1: McCarthy horror injury overshadows cagey draw
|Leicester City 2 Watford 0: Vardy & Mahrez decisive as Puel´s men go seventh
|West Ham 1 Bournemouth 1: Hernandez proves his worth to Hammers
|Burnley 0 Manchester United 1: Martial keeps up winning run
|Arsenal 4 Crystal Palace 1: Early blitz means Sanchez is hardly missed
|Stoke City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Lambert makes winning start as Potters inch out of bottom three
|Crisis, what crisis? Conte lambasts Chelsea critics
|A goal, two assists and an injury - Monreal the Sanchez replacement at Arsenal?
|Monchi has no interest in weakening Roma squad amid Dzeko reports
|Hazard delights in Willian and Batshuayi link-up
|No January exit for AC Milan´s Silva, assures Gattuso
|Spalletti: Roma game will not decide Inter´s fate
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Chelsea 4: Hazard dazzles as Conte´s men get back on track
|Dortmund confirm Arsenal bid for Aubameyang
|United target Sanchez remains absent for Arsenal vs Palace
|Zidane quiet on ´great´ Neymar with BBC ready to return
|Hazard scores 100th league goal as Chelsea find shooting boots
|Zidane: I will never throw in the towel at Real Madrid
|Willian marks 50th consecutive Premier League outing with a goal
|Noble shares West Ham bonuses with club staff
|Barcelona refute claims of Griezmann agreement
|Courtois out for Chelsea as Caballero steps in to face Brighton
|Real Madrid´s Vallejo suffers hamstring injury
|A-League Review: Bobo hauls in Mariners as Jets are grounded
|Captain Jack? Wenger talks up Wilshere leadership qualities
|I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
|Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
|Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
|Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
|Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
|Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho
|Barkley ´obsessed´ with becoming world-class at Chelsea
|Conte defends Chelsea amid surprise Carroll & Crouch links
|Guardiola wants ´three or four´ signings but rules out Sanchez alternative
|Atlanta United wrap up Barco signing for MLS record fee
|Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
|Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
|Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
|Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
|Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
|One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
|Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
|Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
|Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
|Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
|Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks