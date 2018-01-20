Hazard scores 100th league goal as Chelsea find shooting boots

Eden Hazard scored his 100th goal in league football on Saturday as he gave Chelsea the lead against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chelsea had scored just one goal in their last four games prior to the fixture at the Amex Stadium, but Hazard broke the deadlock after just three minutes by lashing in a low cross from 12 yards.

That marked his 64th Premier League goal for Chelsea, the Belgian reaching three figures having found the net 36 times for Lille in Ligue 1.

Chelsea's lead was quickly doubled as Willian scored on the day he made his 50th consecutive Premier League appearance, the longest current run among outfield players.