Everton fans´ frustration understandable, says Allardyce

Sam Allardyce understood the frustration of the Everton fans as they jeered the Toffees manager's substitution before Oumar Niasse equalised from the bench against West Brom.

Jay Rodriguez's early goal put West Brom in front at Goodison Park, and Everton supporters then made their anger clear when £27million recruit Cenk Tosun was brought off with their side still trailing.

But Niasse, Tosun's replacement, earned the home side a point, with Allardyce later sympathising with the fans as he bemoaned a poor performance - albeit one that ended a three-match losing run.

"I got a boo and a cheer, all in a couple of minutes," the former England boss told Everton's official website, reflecting on Niasse's introduction.

"I accept that fans will show their disapproval and I don't mind that. I wasn't very happy with what I was seeing, neither were they. We had to do something to change the way we were playing.

"In the end, that change has got us a very precious point."

West Brom manager Alan Pardew feels his side have now given themselves real hope of survival after taking four points from two games.

"The last two games have got us points, but the momentum started before that," he said.

"We're there. We're right in the mix. This point will hopefully come in crucial for us going forward.

"I have to say it's a great point for us because coming here is difficult. I don't know what the figure was on how much they've spent this week, £40m or something, but we subdued all their offensive players."

The stalemate on Merseyside was overshadowed by an injury to James McCarthy, who was later confirmed to have suffered a double leg break.