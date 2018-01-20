Courtois out for Chelsea as Caballero steps in to face Brighton

Willy Caballero will make his Premier League debut for Chelsea at Brighton and Hove Albion after Thibaut Courtois was ruled out.

Belgium international Courtois has sustained an ankle injury and joins Danny Drinkwater, Cesc Fabregas and Gary Cahill on the sidelines, while Alvaro Morata and Pedro are suspended following their midweek red cards against Norwich City in the FA Cup - a game where Cabellero proved to be the penalty shootout hero.

Michy Batshuayi has been named in attack by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte in Morata's absence, with support coming from Eden Hazard and Willian.

Caballero joined Chelsea on a free transfer before the start of this season, having spent three years at Manchester City.

The former Malaga goalkeeper was predominantly an understudy at the Etihad Stadium, initially to Joe Hart before Claudio Bravo signed from Barcelona last term.

Reigning champions Chelsea - who also have new signing Ross Barkley on the bench - lie fourth in the Premier League heading into the weekend action, behind Liverpool on goal difference.