Championship Review: Millwall break Leeds hearts in seven-goal stunner as Wolves lose

Millwall came back from the dead to snatch a thriller against 10-man Leeds United while Championship leaders Wolves were shocked at home on Saturday.

Aston Villa continued their march into automatic promotion contention with a comfortable win over Barnsley that moved them within a point of Cardiff City, who settled for a scoreless draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

At the other end, Sunderland struck a major blow in the battle against the drop by edging out Hull City.

KARANKA'S GIANT-KILLING FIRST WIN

Beaten at home in his first match in charge, Aitor Karanka toasted the perfect response from Nottingham Forest as they upset runaway leaders Wolves at Molineux.

Quickfire goals from Kieran Dowell and Ben Osborn late in the first half proved enough for the visitors to claim their 11th victory of the campaign.

The fans can go home feeling very proud of their players. There's nothing better in football. #NFFC pic.twitter.com/JkDvnyH9Zt — Aitor Karanka (@Karanka) January 20, 2018

Karanka's former club Middlesbrough also eased to an encouraging away win at Queens Park Rangers, with Daniel Ayala and Adama Traore netting either side of George Friend's long-range thunderbolt.

Tony Pulis' men remain a point of shy of fellow playoff hopefuls Fulham after they romped to a comprehensive 6-0 thrashing of bottom-placed Burton Albion.

MILLWALL'S LATE REVIVAL CLAIMS TOPSY-TURVY THRILLER

In a rollercoaster clash at Elland Road, Millwall saw a two-goal advantage wiped out by 10-man Leeds before a pair of late strikes rescued an incredible 4-3 away win.

Liam Cooper's dismissal for a late tackle sparked a skirmish in the tunnel and compounded a horror first half for the Whites as they trailed to goals from Aiden O'Brien and Lee Gregory.

But the hosts rallied back through Kemar Roofe and a Pierre-Michel Lasogga brace to lead by the 62nd minute, only to be cruelly denied a result by last-gasp strikes from Tom Elliott and Jed Wallace.