Related

Article

Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho

20 January 2018 00:13

Michael Carrick will return to first-team duty at Manchester United but is set to retire from playing and become a coach at the end of the season, Jose Mourinho has confirmed.

Carrick has yet to feature in the Premier League this season, the former England international having undergone a procedure to resolve an irregular heart rhythm discovered in his only appearance of the campaign, against Burton Albion in the EFL Cup in September.

But the United captain took part in the club's recent warm-weather training camp in Dubai and Mourinho believes Carrick has a part to play on the pitch before accepting a coaching role at Old Trafford.

"I think to take the decision to stop playing football at the end of the season and not last week because of being injured with some problem is a good decision for the team and a good decision for him," Mourinho said on Friday.

"So we are all happy and in the end of the season I expect him to join [the coaching staff], unless he changes his mind, but the club would be very happy for him to do that.

"I would be very happy also for him to do that. I think he will play again. After a few months without even training he is in his second week with the team. He can be a very important player for us."

United travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday, with Mourinho's men seeking to extend a seven-match unbeaten Premier League run as they attempt to chase down rivals and runaway leaders Manchester City.

Sponsored links

Saturday 20 January

07:05 Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
04:14 Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
02:57 Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
00:23 Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
00:13 Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho

Friday 19 January

23:33 Barkley ´obsessed´ with becoming world-class at Chelsea
23:30 Conte defends Chelsea amid surprise Carroll & Crouch links
23:30 Guardiola wants ´three or four´ signings but rules out Sanchez alternative
23:06 Atlanta United wrap up Barco signing for MLS record fee
22:54 Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
22:28 Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
21:51 Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
21:21 Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
20:26 Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
20:08 One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
19:59 Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
19:03 Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
18:03 Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
17:57 Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
17:39 Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
17:02 No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
16:59 Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
16:49 Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
16:32 You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
16:26 Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
16:04 Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
15:54 Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
15:47 Conte admits Pedro dived
15:42 Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
15:35 Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
15:26 Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
15:16 Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
14:59 Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
14:42 Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
14:23 Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
14:01 I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
13:11 Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
12:52 Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
12:35 Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
11:56 Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
11:15 Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
11:14 Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
11:09 Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
10:41 Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
09:49 Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
09:30 Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
09:00 Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
06:22 I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
04:37 Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
03:05 Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
02:33 Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
01:49 Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
00:44 Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
00:24 De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks

Thursday 18 January

23:27 Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
22:59 Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
21:40 Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
21:16 Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
20:50 Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
19:47 Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
19:33 Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
18:10 Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
17:41 Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
17:27 Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
17:04 Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
16:54 Henderson returns to Liverpool training
16:43 Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
15:54 No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
15:09 Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
14:08 Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
13:34 Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
13:10 No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
12:36 Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
12:16 Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
12:03 Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
11:16 Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
11:02 Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
10:28 Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
09:54 Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
09:16 Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
06:51 Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
04:24 Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
02:31 Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
01:30 Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
01:27 Conte calls for VAR improvements
00:41 Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
00:37 FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
00:22 Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat

Facebook