You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius

Jurgen Klopp is not about to go back on his decision to name Loris Karius as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper despite a mistake against Manchester City, but he has warned that the 24-year-old "has to deliver".
Klopp revealed after the 4-3 defeat of City that Karius – who started the game – was to be his first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.
That admission should have brought an end to the debate of which goalkeeper was to hold the position regularly for the remainder of the season, but further questions have been asked of Karius after being deemed culpable for Leroy Sane's goal against City.
Klopp insists he is not so quick to change his mind, however, adamant that he is to remain faithful to Karius so long as he performs, with a trip to Swansea City up next on Monday.
When it was put to Klopp that Simon Mignolet had been dropped in favour of Karius while he was performing well, Klopp said to reporters: "Do you really think that I change my mind that quick?
"First of all, it's the first time I heard anything positive about Simon Mignolet. I'm happy about that. I was always positive about him, so maybe you should tell him personally.
Klopp: "It's a very difficult job to be a goalkeeper or a centre-half at Liverpool because nobody forgives you a mistake. Loris has to deliver, he knows that, but I saw a lot of good things in the games he played."— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2018
Watch live and free: https://t.co/X9cRGbJxch pic.twitter.com/A60QPNCbm8
"It's a very difficult job to be a goalkeeper or a centre-half at Liverpool because no one forgives you [after] one mistake. Obviously, since I'm here, it feels like 'wow' if our goalkeeper makes a mistake and it's a disaster.
"If any other goalkeeper makes a mistake then he's still a fantastic goalkeeper and we should still buy him. I'm really fine with our goalkeeper situation.
"Loris Karius could have made a save around the first goal [against City], even though I think it was a world-class finish in this moment. It always makes sense to say the truth.
"He's a really good goalkeeper and we brought him in because we wanted him to play. There were a few difficulties, but he's settled as well. [There are] a lot of really good things in his game -- they are natural, I like them, and now he can show them.
"That's all. We changed a lot of positions during the year, but only with the goalkeeper it looks like [according to pundits] we have to stick to our opinion for 20 years if we made a decision one time. I changed not my opinion, but the situation. That's all.
"But of course, Loris has to deliver. He knows that. Now he is the No.1 and that means he can play again and he can concede a goal like he conceded against Manchester [City].
"It's not like we want that, but it's still possible. All the good things, I like to see again. I saw a lot of good things in the games he played in the last few weeks. That's why he's in."
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks
|Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
|Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
|Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
|Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
|Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
|Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
|Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
|Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
|Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
|Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
|Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
|Henderson returns to Liverpool training
|Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
|No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
|Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
|Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
|No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
|Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
|Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
|Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
|Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
|Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
|Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
|Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
|Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
|Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
|Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
|Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
|Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
|Conte calls for VAR improvements
|Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
|FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
|Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat
|Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1 (aet, 5-3 pens): Hazard and Caballero seal Blues progression
|No generosity from Neymar as Cavani waits to make PSG history
|Neymar sets Ligue 1 landmark with staggering individual display
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0: Melendo ends unbeaten run
|Paris Saint-Germain 8 Dijon 0: Neymar hits four as Cavani levels Ibrahimovic record
|Atletico fan in ´serious condition´ after being stabbed before Sevilla game
|Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 2: Montella´s men stage dramatic first-leg comeback
|Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke
|Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
|Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
|Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
|Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
|Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
|You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
|Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
|Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
|Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
|Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
|Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
|Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
|Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
|Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
|Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns