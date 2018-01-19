Related

Article

You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius

19 January 2018 16:32

Jurgen Klopp is not about to go back on his decision to name Loris Karius as Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper despite a mistake against Manchester City, but he has warned that the 24-year-old "has to deliver".

Klopp revealed after the 4-3 defeat of City that Karius – who started the game – was to be his first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

That admission should have brought an end to the debate of which goalkeeper was to hold the position regularly for the remainder of the season, but further questions have been asked of Karius after being deemed culpable for Leroy Sane's goal against City.

Klopp insists he is not so quick to change his mind, however, adamant that he is to remain faithful to Karius so long as he performs, with a trip to Swansea City up next on Monday.

When it was put to Klopp that Simon Mignolet had been dropped in favour of Karius while he was performing well, Klopp said to reporters: "Do you really think that I change my mind that quick?

"First of all, it's the first time I heard anything positive about Simon Mignolet. I'm happy about that. I was always positive about him, so maybe you should tell him personally.

"It's a very difficult job to be a goalkeeper or a centre-half at Liverpool because no one forgives you [after] one mistake. Obviously, since I'm here​,​ it feels like 'wow' if our goalkeeper makes a mistake and it's a disaster.

"If any other goalkeeper makes a mistake then he's still a fantastic goalkeeper and we should still buy him. I'm really fine with our goalkeeper situation.

"Loris Karius could have made a save around the first goal [against City], even though I think it was a world-class finish in this moment. It always makes sense to say the truth.

"He's a really good goalkeeper and we brought him in because we wanted him to play. There were a few difficulties, but he's settled as well. [There are] a lot of really good things in his game -- they are natural, I like them, and now he can show them.

"That's all. We changed a lot of positions during the year, but only with the goalkeeper it looks like [according to pundits] we have to stick to our opinion for 20 years if we made a decision one time. I changed not my opinion, but the situation. That's all.

"But of course, Loris has to deliver. He knows that. Now he is the No.1 and that means he can play again and he can concede a goal like he conceded against Manchester [City].

"It's not like we want that, but it's still possible. All the good things, I like to see again. I saw a lot of good things in the games he played in the last few weeks. That's why he's in."

Sponsored links

Friday 19 January

17:02 No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
16:59 Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
16:49 Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
16:32 You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
16:26 Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
16:04 Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
15:54 Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
15:47 Conte admits Pedro dived
15:42 Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
15:35 Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
15:26 Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
15:16 Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
14:59 Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
14:42 Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
14:23 Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
14:01 I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
13:11 Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
12:52 Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
12:35 Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
11:56 Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
11:15 Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
11:14 Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
11:09 Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
10:41 Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
09:49 Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
09:30 Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
09:00 Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
06:22 I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
04:37 Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
03:05 Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
02:33 Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
01:49 Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
00:44 Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
00:24 De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks

Thursday 18 January

23:27 Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
22:59 Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
21:40 Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
21:16 Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
20:50 Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
19:47 Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
19:33 Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
18:10 Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
17:41 Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
17:27 Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
17:04 Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
16:54 Henderson returns to Liverpool training
16:43 Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
15:54 No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
15:09 Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
14:08 Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
13:34 Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
13:10 No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
12:36 Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
12:16 Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
12:03 Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
11:16 Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
11:02 Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
10:28 Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
09:54 Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
09:16 Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
06:51 Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
04:24 Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
02:31 Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
01:30 Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
01:27 Conte calls for VAR improvements
00:41 Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
00:37 FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
00:22 Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat

Wednesday 17 January

23:57 Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1 (aet, 5-3 pens): Hazard and Caballero seal Blues progression
23:54 No generosity from Neymar as Cavani waits to make PSG history
23:20 Neymar sets Ligue 1 landmark with staggering individual display
22:57 Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0: Melendo ends unbeaten run
22:57 Paris Saint-Germain 8 Dijon 0: Neymar hits four as Cavani levels Ibrahimovic record
22:24 Atletico fan in ´serious condition´ after being stabbed before Sevilla game
20:58 Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 2: Montella´s men stage dramatic first-leg comeback
20:24 Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke
19:17 Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
18:47 Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
18:27 Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
18:07 Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
18:02 Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
16:49 You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
15:08 Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
14:31 Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
14:24 Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
13:03 Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
12:21 Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
11:36 Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
10:41 Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
09:57 Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
09:18 Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
04:44 Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
04:11 Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
03:05 Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
02:57 Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
02:07 World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
01:15 Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
00:25 Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
00:11 FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 23 +50 62
2 Manchester United 23 +32 50
3 Liverpool 23 +26 47
4 Chelsea 23 +25 47
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +25 44
6 Arsenal 23 +11 39
7 Burnley 23 -1 34
8 Leicester City 23 +2 31
9 Everton 23 -13 27
10 Watford 23 -9 26
11 West Ham United 23 -12 25
12 Crystal Palace 23 -12 25
13 AFC Bournemouth 23 -11 24
14 Huddersfield Town 23 -20 24
15 Newcastle United 23 -10 23
16 Brighton & Hov… 23 -12 23
17 Southampton 23 -11 21
18 Stoke City 23 -27 20
19 West Bromwich … 23 -12 19
20 Swansea City 23 -21 17

Facebook