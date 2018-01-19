One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea

One Direction star Niall Horan has revealed how he spent four months training with Chelsea.
The Irish singer was invited to spend time at the Premier League club by then-manager Jose Mourinho.
Horan explained he trained at Chelsea's Cobham training ground as part of his recovery from a knee injury, in order to prepare for a One Direction world tour.
"Jose - great man," Horan told talkSPORT. "I really enjoyed his company.
"I got to know him when I had my knee reconstructed about three or four seasons ago. I needed to have some rehab done to get back on tour - this was December and I had to be back on tour in May - and I'd basically had a knee reconstruction.
"I had Jose Mourinho's details from when me and the One Direction lads went to visit the Real Madrid training ground when he was manager at the time.
"I got in touch with him and he invited me down the [Chelsea] training ground - he told the doctors I was one of his players and he needs me back fit.
"I ended up spending every day there for four months with all the players - I became part of the furniture!"
Horan's One Direction colleague Louis Tomlinson has also been involved in football, joining Doncaster Rovers on non-contract terms but failing to make a first-team appearance for his hometown club.
Tomlinson also failed in attempted takeover at the League One club in 2014, while he and Horan have featured in Soccer Aid matches to raise funds for charity.
|I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
|Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
|Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
|Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
|Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
|Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho
|Barkley ´obsessed´ with becoming world-class at Chelsea
|Conte defends Chelsea amid surprise Carroll & Crouch links
|Guardiola wants ´three or four´ signings but rules out Sanchez alternative
|Atlanta United wrap up Barco signing for MLS record fee
|Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
|Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
|Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
|Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
|Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
|One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
|Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
|Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
|Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
|Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
|Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks
|Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
|Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
|Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
|Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
|Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
|Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
|Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
|Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
|Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
|Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
|Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
|Henderson returns to Liverpool training
|Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
|No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
|Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
|Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
|No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
|Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
|Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
|Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
|Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
|Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
|Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
|Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
|Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
|Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
|Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
|Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
|Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
|Conte calls for VAR improvements
|Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
|FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
|Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat