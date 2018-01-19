Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future

Marek Hamsik has offered assurances he will remain with Napoli as he eyes the Serie A title with Maurizio Sarri's men.

Slovakia midfielder Hamsik became Napoli's all-time leading scorer earlier this season, usurping Diego Maradona's long-standing record, and he has skippered the club to the summit of Italy's top flight – a point ahead of Juventus ahead of this weekend's resumption from the mid-season break.

Since joining Napoli in 2007, the 30-year-old has seen star names such as Ezequiel Lavezzi, Edinson Cavani and Gonzalo Higuain leave Stadio San Paolo amid an era of dominance for Juve.

Nevertheless, Hamsik told Slovakian newspaper Pravda he will be going nowhere as he aims to bring the Bianconeri's run of six consecutive Scudetti to an end.

"I've got no doubts about my future, I'm a Napoli player and I'm not going to leave," said a player whose current contract in Naples runs until June 2020.

115 - Marek Hamsik has now equalled Diego Armando Maradona, the best goalscorer in Napoli history: 115 goals apiece in all competitions. Icon. #TorinoNapoli pic.twitter.com/9gibblDMgq — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 16, 2017

"Now I'm concentrating on finally bringing the Scudetto to Naples, that's my main objective.

"We're at the top, then there's Juventus and the other teams are nine points or more behind us.

"Juventus are without doubt our toughest opponent, but I don't even want to talk about other teams."

Napoli travel to Atalanta in Sunday's early kick-off before Juventus host Genoa on Monday.