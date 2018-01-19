Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund are still waiting for a "concrete" offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.
The striker has been tipped to join Arsenal for a fee in the region of €60million, with the Gunners eager to sign a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to sign for Manchester United.
Arsene Wenger admitted his admiration for Aubameyang on Thursday, prompting Zorc to accuse the Arsenal manager of a lack of respect, but Dortmund's decision to leave the 28-year-old out of their squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin has increased speculation over an imminent deal.
However, Zorc insists they have yet to receive a genuine offer and says Aubameyang could remain a Dortmund player beyond the transfer window if he shows enough commitment.
"We still plan with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang," he told Eurosport. "There is a way back into the team, even if it needs some professionalism now and for someone to admit that a mistake was made in some situations.
"There is nothing really concrete on the table. There's a lot of rubbish."
Aubameyang had been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League before Arsenal's interest emerged.
The Gabon international has scored 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.
|I prefer Fekir to Neymar - Lyon president Aulas fires another pre-match barb at PSG
|Dortmund boss Stoger leaves door open for Aubameyang return amid Arsenal links
|Neymar can play with Ronaldo at Real Madrid – Mijatovic
|Dyche compares Sanchez-Man United move to Harry Potter
|Schurrle annoyed at more dropped Dortmund points
|Carrick expected to become Man Utd coach, reveals Mourinho
|Barkley ´obsessed´ with becoming world-class at Chelsea
|Conte defends Chelsea amid surprise Carroll & Crouch links
|Guardiola wants ´three or four´ signings but rules out Sanchez alternative
|Atlanta United wrap up Barco signing for MLS record fee
|Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
|Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
|Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
|Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
|Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
|One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
|Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
|Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
|Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
|Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
|Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks
|Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
|Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
|Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
|Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
|Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
|Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
|Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
|Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
|Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
|Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
|Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
|Henderson returns to Liverpool training
|Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
|No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
|Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
|Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
|No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
|Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
|Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
|Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
|Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
|Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
|Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
|Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
|Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
|Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
|Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
|Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
|Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
|Conte calls for VAR improvements
|Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
|FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
|Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat