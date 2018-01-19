Related

Article

Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang

19 January 2018 21:21

Borussia Dortmund are still waiting for a "concrete" offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

The striker has been tipped to join Arsenal for a fee in the region of €60million, with the Gunners eager to sign a replacement for Alexis Sanchez, who is expected to sign for Manchester United.

Arsene Wenger admitted his admiration for Aubameyang on Thursday, prompting Zorc to accuse the Arsenal manager of a lack of respect, but Dortmund's decision to leave the 28-year-old out of their squad for Friday's Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin has increased speculation over an imminent deal.

However, Zorc insists they have yet to receive a genuine offer and says Aubameyang could remain a Dortmund player beyond the transfer window if he shows enough commitment.

"We still plan with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang," he told Eurosport. "There is a way back into the team, even if it needs some professionalism now and for someone to admit that a mistake was made in some situations.

"There is nothing really concrete on the table. There's a lot of rubbish."

Aubameyang had been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League before Arsenal's interest emerged.

The Gabon international has scored 13 goals in 15 Bundesliga appearances this season.

