Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw

Derby County were unable to open up daylight above their promotion rivals in the Championship as Bristol City held them to an entertaining 0-0 draw, which ended in controversial fashion.

Both sides had chances to score in an end-to-end contest at Pride Park on Friday, with Jamie Paterson blazing over from close-range for the Robins midway through the first half before Curtis Davies had an effort hacked off the line and Johnny Russell smashed Frank Fielding's crossbar with a free-kick at the other end.

Richard Keogh missed with a bizarre attempt at a volley as the Rams kept the pressure on before the break and City's plans were thrown into disarray as Fielding had to be withdrawn, with Luke Steele taking his place in goal for the second half.

Steele was no less solid than his predecessor in goal, though, spurning Matej Vydra, Tom Lawrence and David Nugent, but the game ended in huge controversy.

Substitute Cameron Jerome turned inside Aden Flint inside the penalty area, before going to ground under a seemingly obvious trip, although referee Darren England booked the livid striker for diving.

Flint accepted after the match that the Robins had rode their luck, having moved above Aston Villa and into fourth before they host Manchester City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final in midweek. Derby remain second, going three points clear of Cardiff City.