Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022

Sergi Roberto has signed a contract extension which will keep him at Barcelona until 2022, the Catalan giants have announced.

The converted right-back – who initially started his career as a central midfielder – came through the youth ranks at Barca following his signing as a 14-year-old and has gone on to defy his doubters.

Roberto seemed to struggle with the weight of expectation during his early days in the Barca first-team squad and he rarely looked like becoming anything more than a rotation option.

But, following the departure of Dani Alves, Roberto has established himself as one of LaLiga's most impressive right-backs and he continues to be first choice despite the purchases of Nelson Semedo and Aleix Vidal, who appears set for the exit door this month.

Roberto's development has now been rewarded with a new long-term contract, as the 25-year-old looks set to remain at the club until June 2022.

The release clause inserted into his contract will stand at €500million, the same figure as Gerard Pique, who also agreed a new deal until 2022 on Thursday.

Roberto has played 15 of Barca's 19 LaLiga games this season, with Ernesto Valverde's men well on track to lift the title at the end of the campaign.