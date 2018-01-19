Related

Article

Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?

19 January 2018 09:00

One of the most unpredictable transfer sagas in recent years appears to be drawing to a close, as Alexis Sanchez's future seems to be on the brink of being cleared up.

The Chile international looked destined to join Manchester City before the season started and was on the verge of a £60million move at the end of August, only for Arsenal to pull the plug at the last minute having failed to sign a replacement.

With Sanchez's deal up at the end of the season, rumours continued to suggest a pre-contract agreement had already been struck with City and, when January started, his move to the Etihad Stadium seemed to be a formality, as Pep Guardiola prepared to reunite with a player he coached at Barcelona.

But, Manchester United appear to have swooped in under the radar and exploited Sanchez's desperation to leave Arsenal by blowing City's offer out of the water, while also meeting Arsenal's needs in the shape of a rare swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Which club is getting the better end of the bargain? Omnisport writers Joe Wright and Ryan Benson argue the toss...

 

JW - Manchester United

Jose Mourinho got three of the four signings he wanted in the last transfer window. The one that got away was an attacking player, comfortable on the wing, who would effectively guarantee United would score enough goals to make those ghastly 0-0 draws at Old Trafford a thing of the past.

Last year, the wanted man was Ivan Perisic. Now, it's Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean will command a lower transfer fee than the Inter winger, is a more versatile player, a greater goal threat, and someone whose move will weaken one top-four rival and stop Manchester City from landing a priority signing. It's not just a great deal for United; it's one that, if missed, should lead to serious questions about the club's operation.

United are being quoted fees in the region of £35million for Sanchez. This is scandalous for some, because his contract expires at the end of the season. So what? This is a world-class forward, who will undoubtedly make their team play more effective, more exciting football, available for £10m less than Everton paid to get Gylfi Sigurdsson. The fact that City have baulked at Sanchez and his agent's demands does not mean United should do likewise. Chucking money they have at their disposal to get Sanchez now, on a wage to make him happy, denies the rest of the world's top clubs the chance to tempt him with a similarly spectacular salary come June.

Consider that Arsenal and City are being linked with a £23m bid for Jonny Evans, a 30-year-old centre-back who has less than a year-and-a-half left on his contract. Consider, too, the impact Sanchez's arrival will have on a United dressing room that is fighting to be deemed relevant while their local rivals scamper towards the title. This is like Robin van Persie's arrival in 2012, except Sanchez (you'd assume) will remain an elite player after 12 months of his career in the north west. It's a £35m steal.

It's a shame for Mkhitaryan; the Armenian has worked hard for chances under Mourinho and shown flashes of excellence. Well, flashes are not enough. Mkhitaryan has been given ample opportunities to show he can sustain good form in the first team, and he has failed to take them. Right now, he is a long, long way from the level that made him the best player in the Bundesliga two seasons ago. He is only a year younger than Sanchez, too: banking on him to recapture his best, after 18 tough months in England, might be a gamble Arsenal are willing to take but it's not one United should consider if there is a better alternative.

And what an alternative they have found.

RB - Arsenal

It's difficult to argue that Arsenal have handled the situation around Sanchez's departure particularly well. The fact that losing someone so talented for free looked like becoming a possibility even for a second is an absolute farce. That they're in the exact same scenario with Mesut Ozil right now as well is astounding.

But, you can't say that Arsenal are not making the best of a bad hand with respect to Sanchez. It seemed to be a given that Manchester City would secure his signing one way or another this month, but playing hard ball with the Gunners, and the Chilean's entourage, opened the door for United, who have been able to offer an ideal arrangement straight away.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way means Arsenal immediately have a ready-made replacement, undoubtedly taking some of the hassle out of the usual process of bringing a player in. Granted, the Armenian will probably be the first to acknowledge that we have seen his very best all too infrequently in the Premier League, but he's by no means a lost cause and clearly has talent.

One of the main reasons for Mkhitaryan's struggles at United has been a philosophical difference with Jose Mourinho, according to some reports. 

The 28-year-old initially struggled to get into Mourinho's plans at the start of last season, while speculation about a rift in November last year resulted in a prolonged absence from the first team for Mkhitaryan, who is said to have contrasting views with his coach about how the game should be played.

 

At Arsenal, however, it's difficult to imagine such a difference of views becoming a problem under Arsene Wenger, a manager who has always employed a freer approach than that of the Portuguese pragmatist. Once his move to move to the Emirates goes through, Mkhitaryan will find himself in a team far more suited to his creative talents and will likely have more opportunities to expressive himself on the pitch, potentially reigniting the talent that lit up the Bundesliga two seasons ago, especially if former partner-in-excellence Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pitches up too.

With that in mind, Arsenal are ridding themselves of a player who has been accused of downing tools this season and bringing in a talented replacement who is suited to their brand of football and has something of a point to prove. United, on the other hand, are adding another forward who could prove detrimental to the development of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial while also paying over the odds.

When you consider that Arsenal could've lost Sanchez for nothing and that the deal will reportedly end up costing United a reported £180m over the course of Sanchez's stay, the Gunners are getting the better value.

Sponsored links

Friday 19 January

22:54 Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
22:28 Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
21:51 Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
21:21 Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
20:26 Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
20:08 One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
19:59 Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
19:03 Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
18:03 Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
17:57 Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
17:39 Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
17:02 No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
16:59 Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
16:49 Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
16:32 You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
16:26 Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
16:04 Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
15:54 Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
15:47 Conte admits Pedro dived
15:42 Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
15:35 Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
15:26 Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
15:16 Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
14:59 Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
14:42 Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
14:23 Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
14:01 I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
13:11 Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
12:52 Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
12:35 Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
11:56 Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
11:15 Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
11:14 Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
11:09 Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
10:41 Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
09:49 Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
09:30 Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
09:00 Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
06:22 I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
04:37 Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
03:05 Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
02:33 Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
01:49 Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
00:44 Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
00:24 De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks

Thursday 18 January

23:27 Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
22:59 Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
21:40 Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
21:16 Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
20:50 Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
19:47 Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
19:33 Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
18:10 Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
17:41 Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
17:27 Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
17:04 Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
16:54 Henderson returns to Liverpool training
16:43 Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
15:54 No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
15:09 Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
14:08 Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
13:34 Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
13:10 No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
12:36 Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
12:16 Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
12:03 Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
11:16 Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
11:02 Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
10:28 Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
09:54 Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
09:16 Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
06:51 Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
04:24 Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
02:31 Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
01:30 Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
01:27 Conte calls for VAR improvements
00:41 Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
00:37 FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
00:22 Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat

Wednesday 17 January

23:57 Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1 (aet, 5-3 pens): Hazard and Caballero seal Blues progression
23:54 No generosity from Neymar as Cavani waits to make PSG history
23:20 Neymar sets Ligue 1 landmark with staggering individual display
22:57 Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0: Melendo ends unbeaten run
22:57 Paris Saint-Germain 8 Dijon 0: Neymar hits four as Cavani levels Ibrahimovic record
22:24 Atletico fan in ´serious condition´ after being stabbed before Sevilla game
20:58 Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 2: Montella´s men stage dramatic first-leg comeback
20:24 Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke
19:17 Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
18:47 Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
18:27 Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
18:07 Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
18:02 Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
16:49 You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
15:08 Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
14:31 Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
14:24 Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
13:03 Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
12:21 Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
11:36 Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
10:41 Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
09:57 Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
09:18 Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
04:44 Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
04:11 Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
03:05 Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
02:57 Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
02:07 World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
01:15 Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
00:25 Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
00:11 FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 23 +50 62
2 Manchester United 23 +32 50
3 Liverpool 23 +26 47
4 Chelsea 23 +25 47
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +25 44
6 Arsenal 23 +11 39
7 Burnley 23 -1 34
8 Leicester City 23 +2 31
9 Everton 23 -13 27
10 Watford 23 -9 26
11 West Ham United 23 -12 25
12 Crystal Palace 23 -12 25
13 AFC Bournemouth 23 -11 24
14 Huddersfield Town 23 -20 24
15 Newcastle United 23 -10 23
16 Brighton & Hov… 23 -12 23
17 Southampton 23 -11 21
18 Stoke City 23 -27 20
19 West Bromwich … 23 -12 19
20 Swansea City 23 -21 17

Facebook