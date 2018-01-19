Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?

One of the most unpredictable transfer sagas in recent years appears to be drawing to a close, as Alexis Sanchez's future seems to be on the brink of being cleared up.
The Chile international looked destined to join Manchester City before the season started and was on the verge of a £60million move at the end of August, only for Arsenal to pull the plug at the last minute having failed to sign a replacement.
With Sanchez's deal up at the end of the season, rumours continued to suggest a pre-contract agreement had already been struck with City and, when January started, his move to the Etihad Stadium seemed to be a formality, as Pep Guardiola prepared to reunite with a player he coached at Barcelona.
But, Manchester United appear to have swooped in under the radar and exploited Sanchez's desperation to leave Arsenal by blowing City's offer out of the water, while also meeting Arsenal's needs in the shape of a rare swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
85 - Since his debut in August 2014, only Harry Kane (108) & Sergio Aguero (100) have had a hand in more Premier League goals than Alexis Sanchez (85 - 60 goals, 25 assists). Omitted. #BOUARS pic.twitter.com/zVma0TtF5r— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 14 January 2018
Which club is getting the better end of the bargain? Omnisport writers Joe Wright and Ryan Benson argue the toss...
JW - Manchester United
Jose Mourinho got three of the four signings he wanted in the last transfer window. The one that got away was an attacking player, comfortable on the wing, who would effectively guarantee United would score enough goals to make those ghastly 0-0 draws at Old Trafford a thing of the past.
Last year, the wanted man was Ivan Perisic. Now, it's Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean will command a lower transfer fee than the Inter winger, is a more versatile player, a greater goal threat, and someone whose move will weaken one top-four rival and stop Manchester City from landing a priority signing. It's not just a great deal for United; it's one that, if missed, should lead to serious questions about the club's operation.
United are being quoted fees in the region of £35million for Sanchez. This is scandalous for some, because his contract expires at the end of the season. So what? This is a world-class forward, who will undoubtedly make their team play more effective, more exciting football, available for £10m less than Everton paid to get Gylfi Sigurdsson. The fact that City have baulked at Sanchez and his agent's demands does not mean United should do likewise. Chucking money they have at their disposal to get Sanchez now, on a wage to make him happy, denies the rest of the world's top clubs the chance to tempt him with a similarly spectacular salary come June.
Consider that Arsenal and City are being linked with a £23m bid for Jonny Evans, a 30-year-old centre-back who has less than a year-and-a-half left on his contract. Consider, too, the impact Sanchez's arrival will have on a United dressing room that is fighting to be deemed relevant while their local rivals scamper towards the title. This is like Robin van Persie's arrival in 2012, except Sanchez (you'd assume) will remain an elite player after 12 months of his career in the north west. It's a £35m steal.
@Alexis_Sanchez #ElNinoMaravilla pic.twitter.com/yGJyihFZ6m— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 28 December 2017
It's a shame for Mkhitaryan; the Armenian has worked hard for chances under Mourinho and shown flashes of excellence. Well, flashes are not enough. Mkhitaryan has been given ample opportunities to show he can sustain good form in the first team, and he has failed to take them. Right now, he is a long, long way from the level that made him the best player in the Bundesliga two seasons ago. He is only a year younger than Sanchez, too: banking on him to recapture his best, after 18 tough months in England, might be a gamble Arsenal are willing to take but it's not one United should consider if there is a better alternative.
And what an alternative they have found.
Skills, @Alexis_Sanchez #ElNinoMaravilla pic.twitter.com/QryA4svb3y— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 21 September 2017
RB - Arsenal
It's difficult to argue that Arsenal have handled the situation around Sanchez's departure particularly well. The fact that losing someone so talented for free looked like becoming a possibility even for a second is an absolute farce. That they're in the exact same scenario with Mesut Ozil right now as well is astounding.
But, you can't say that Arsenal are not making the best of a bad hand with respect to Sanchez. It seemed to be a given that Manchester City would secure his signing one way or another this month, but playing hard ball with the Gunners, and the Chilean's entourage, opened the door for United, who have been able to offer an ideal arrangement straight away.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been tipped to play a key role in 2017/18, beginning tonight in Macedonia. #MUFC https://t.co/qeV4QsmhLY pic.twitter.com/FVKX7TQ4aj— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 8 August 2017
Henrikh Mkhitaryan going the other way means Arsenal immediately have a ready-made replacement, undoubtedly taking some of the hassle out of the usual process of bringing a player in. Granted, the Armenian will probably be the first to acknowledge that we have seen his very best all too infrequently in the Premier League, but he's by no means a lost cause and clearly has talent.
One of the main reasons for Mkhitaryan's struggles at United has been a philosophical difference with Jose Mourinho, according to some reports.
The 28-year-old initially struggled to get into Mourinho's plans at the start of last season, while speculation about a rift in November last year resulted in a prolonged absence from the first team for Mkhitaryan, who is said to have contrasting views with his coach about how the game should be played.
6 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has now had a hand in more Premier League goals this season (6) than he did in the whole of 2016-17 (5). Rejuvenated. pic.twitter.com/4P3yuCuzJa— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 17 September 2017
At Arsenal, however, it's difficult to imagine such a difference of views becoming a problem under Arsene Wenger, a manager who has always employed a freer approach than that of the Portuguese pragmatist. Once his move to move to the Emirates goes through, Mkhitaryan will find himself in a team far more suited to his creative talents and will likely have more opportunities to expressive himself on the pitch, potentially reigniting the talent that lit up the Bundesliga two seasons ago, especially if former partner-in-excellence Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pitches up too.
With that in mind, Arsenal are ridding themselves of a player who has been accused of downing tools this season and bringing in a talented replacement who is suited to their brand of football and has something of a point to prove. United, on the other hand, are adding another forward who could prove detrimental to the development of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial while also paying over the odds.
When you consider that Arsenal could've lost Sanchez for nothing and that the deal will reportedly end up costing United a reported £180m over the course of Sanchez's stay, the Gunners are getting the better value.
Our no.17 is also pleased Mkhitaryan is back in the squad: "He's a great player with many qualities - it's a pleasure to play with him." pic.twitter.com/YDH8pCPOH5— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 8 March 2017
|Derby County 0 Bristol City 0: Penalty controversy in goalless draw
|Hertha Berlin 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Kagawa equalises in Aubameyang´s absence
|Brighton break transfer record for Locadia
|Dortmund still waiting on ´concrete´ offer for Aubameyang
|Can will ´give everything´ at Liverpool despite Juventus talks
|One Direction star trained with Mourinho´s Chelsea
|Goretzka asks Schalke fans to not turn on him after agreeing Bayern deal
|Van Persie secures return to Feyenoord
|Conte should replace Wenger at Arsenal, claims Carragher
|Kimmich named Germany’s 2017 Player of the Year
|Moyes denies scouting Batshuayi and deals Chelsea blow with Carroll injury
|No one like Ronaldinho until Messi - Guardiola lavishes praise on Brazil great
|Simeone shrugs off mentality concerns at Atletico Madrid
|Going for gold? Neymar meets Beckham in matching jackets
|You think I change my mind that quick? – Klopp faithful to No.1 Karius
|Conte backs Morata to overcome disciplinary concerns
|Lloris a doubt for Southampton game, confirms Pochettino
|Klopp doubts Alexis Sanchez tug-of-war decided by money
|Conte admits Pedro dived
|Valencia tie down Torres amid Real Madrid, Barcelona reports
|Congratulations! Guardiola offers well wishes to United-bound Sanchez
|Pele pulls out of London event amid conflicting health reports
|Conte would be ´happy´ for transfer help
|Sanchez to United not done at all, insists Mourinho
|Emery refuses to indulge Neymar-Cavani penalty debate
|Goretzka chose Bayern over England, Spain and Italy – Heynckes
|I would reject such players – Heynckes slams ´selfish´ Aubameyang
|Western Sydney Wanderers 0 Melbourne Victory 3: Barbarouses extends purple patch
|Conte likes Dzeko but Chelsea have made no offer, says agent
|Goretzka´s Bayern move good for Bundesliga, suggests Rummenigge
|Walcott left Arsenal with his things in bin bags
|Schalke confirm Goretzka will join Bayern
|Sergi Roberto renews Barca deal until 2022
|Fernandinho seals extended Manchester City contract
|Ceballos knee knock to be assessed after Real Madrid Copa win
|Hamsik has no doubts over Napoli future
|Corchia determined to repay Montella´s faith at Sevilla
|Arsenal or Manchester United – who wins from the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal?
|I would love to coach PSG – Mancini
|Merson: Mkhitaryan will be a sensation at Arsenal
|Wins over substance for Varane and Real Madrid
|Arsenal´s Giroud the answer for Chelsea, says Parlour
|Wenger: Sanchez exit won´t hurt like Van Persie
|Zidane hopes late Leganes win is turning point for Real Madrid
|De Gea happy to delay Man Utd contract talks
|Leganes 0 Real Madrid 1: Asensio´s late goal lifts pressure on Zidane in Copa quarter-final
|Toulalan follows Gourvennec out of Bordeaux
|Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
|Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
|Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
|Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
|Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
|Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
|Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
|Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
|Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
|Henderson returns to Liverpool training
|Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
|No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
|Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
|Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
|No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
|Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
|Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
|Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
|Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
|Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
|Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
|Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
|Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
|Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
|Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
|Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
|Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
|Conte calls for VAR improvements
|Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
|FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
|Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat
|Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1 (aet, 5-3 pens): Hazard and Caballero seal Blues progression
|No generosity from Neymar as Cavani waits to make PSG history
|Neymar sets Ligue 1 landmark with staggering individual display
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0: Melendo ends unbeaten run
|Paris Saint-Germain 8 Dijon 0: Neymar hits four as Cavani levels Ibrahimovic record
|Atletico fan in ´serious condition´ after being stabbed before Sevilla game
|Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 2: Montella´s men stage dramatic first-leg comeback
|Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke
|Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
|Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
|Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
|Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
|Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
|You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
|Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
|Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
|Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
|Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
|Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
|Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
|Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
|Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
|Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns