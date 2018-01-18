Related

Article

Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat

18 January 2018 00:22

Ernesto Valverde was left ruing Barcelona's ineffectiveness in front of goal after their 29-match unbeaten run was ended by Espanyol in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Young Espanyol substitute Oscar Melendo secured the 1-0 victory for the hosts two minutes from the end with a neat finish, but Barca – who last lost in the Supercopa a Espana to Real Madrid in August – were left wondering what might have been in the Catalan derby.

Lionel Messi saw a penalty saved just after the hour mark and created a decent amount of chances in a game they dominated.

And Valverde believes their poor decisions in front of goal contributed to the defeat, while he also feels the penalty miss reinvigorated Espanyol and their supporters.

"Despite suffering in strategic situations, sometimes it seems that you suffer more because of the environment than the chances," Valverde told reporters.

"But their approach was to sit back and wait for us, closing any interior spaces. It was hard for us, but we had it under control.

"We were not successful in goal situations. The penalty save reactivated the crowd - there was some tension and then they scored.

"We wanted to do the same as always [in terms of the way they approached the game], but they defended well, they got it right in the move for the goal and Diego Lopez's penalty stop. We have to come back."

And Valverde feels that, although it is only a slender deficit, Espanyol are favourites ahead of next Thursday's return leg in Camp Nou.

"The favourite at the end is the one who is winning, who has an advantage, in the same way as when we drew in Vigo [against Celta in the last 16]," Valverde said. 

"The result is not good for us. We have to play at home, but they'll try to score. It's the cup and you have to play until the end."

Sponsored links

Thursday 18 January

06:51 Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
04:24 Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
02:31 Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
01:30 Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
01:27 Conte calls for VAR improvements
00:41 Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
00:37 FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
00:22 Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat

Wednesday 17 January

23:57 Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1 (aet, 5-3 pens): Hazard and Caballero seal Blues progression
23:54 No generosity from Neymar as Cavani waits to make PSG history
23:20 Neymar sets Ligue 1 landmark with staggering individual display
22:57 Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0: Melendo ends unbeaten run
22:57 Paris Saint-Germain 8 Dijon 0: Neymar hits four as Cavani levels Ibrahimovic record
22:24 Atletico fan in ´serious condition´ after being stabbed before Sevilla game
20:58 Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 2: Montella´s men stage dramatic first-leg comeback
20:24 Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke
19:17 Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
18:47 Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
18:27 Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
18:07 Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
18:02 Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
16:49 You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
15:08 Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
14:31 Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
14:24 Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
13:03 Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
12:21 Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
11:36 Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
10:41 Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
09:57 Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
09:18 Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
04:44 Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
04:11 Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
03:05 Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
02:57 Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
02:07 World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
01:15 Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
00:25 Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
00:11 FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns

Tuesday 16 January

23:34 2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
23:30 Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
22:45 Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
22:42 Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
22:28 Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
20:47 Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
20:22 Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
19:36 Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
19:33 Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
18:55 Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
18:51 Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
16:36 Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
16:21 Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
16:18 Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
15:23 This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
15:01 Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
14:49 Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
13:51 Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
12:34 Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
12:11 Mignolet considering Liverpool future
11:19 Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
10:36 Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
09:09 Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
05:34 Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
03:37 Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
01:19 Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 19 +43 51
2 Atlético Madrid 19 +20 42
3 Valencia 19 +21 40
4 Real Madrid 18 +15 32
5 Villarreal 19 +5 31
6 Sevilla 19 -5 29
7 Real Betis 19 -3 27
8 Eibar 19 -7 27
9 Getafe 19 +5 26
10 Girona 19 +0 26
11 Celta de Vigo 19 +6 25
12 Athletic Club 19 +1 25
13 Leganés 18 -2 24
14 Espanyol 19 -6 24
15 Real Sociedad 19 -1 23
16 Levante 19 -11 18
17 Deportivo Alavés 19 -13 18
18 Deportivo La C… 19 -16 16
19 Málaga 19 -20 11
20 Las Palmas 19 -32 11

Facebook