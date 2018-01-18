Stafylidis seals Stoke switch

Stoke City have announced the signing of Kostas Stafylidis from Augsburg on loan until the end of the season.

The Greece international reportedly arrived in England for a medical on Wednesday and has now finalised his switch to the bet365 Stadium.

He is Stoke's second signing of the transfer window following the arrival of Moritz Bauer from Rubin Kazan.

Chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's official website: "Having played in Germany himself, Paul Lambert is a keen observer of the Bundesliga and I know he has been impressed by what he has seen of Kostas in action for Augsburg.

"We have moved quickly to add to our defensive resources by bringing him to the club and we're delighted to have secured his services until the end of the season."

Stafylidis could make his debut for Stoke against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.