Arjen Robben is "relaxed" about his Bayern Munich future, but the winger's father has confirmed there is interest from elsewhere in the 33-year-old.
Robben's contract is set to expire at the end of the season and the Dutchman has previously indicated he is considering an early retirement.
Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed in December that contract talks with Robben and Franck Ribery - whose deal is also expiring - were in the works.
But Robben is unconcerned about the prospect of becoming a free agent at the end of the campaign, with Bayern 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.
"There have been no talks with the club yet," Robben told Kicker. "But I am relaxed about it.
"The most important thing is to stay healthy, focus on the sporting situation and play my games."
Smiles all round #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/juAMeuvsjh
— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 18, 2018
Should six-time Bundesliga winner Robben be available on a free transfer, the former Netherlands international would likely be in demand - backed up by suggestions from his father.
"We're calmly waiting for the situation to develop," Hans Robben said.
"Bayern will come to us sooner or later, there is no deadline.
"Still we wish to have clarity in the near future. There are some requests for Arjen."
|Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments
|Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan
|Chelsea in talks over deal for Roma full-back Emerson
|Gravel for breakfast but no worms on Dyche´s menu
|Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair
|Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid Arsenal links
|Koulibaly would stay at Napoli ´forever´
|Neymar´s PSG contract has no release clause, lawyer claims
|Robben relaxed over Bayern contract talks as other clubs circle
|Henderson returns to Liverpool training
|Football´s biggest release clauses - Pique joins Messi, Ronaldo and LaLiga´s big boys
|No offers for Evans yet, says West Brom boss Pardew
|Stafylidis seals Stoke switch
|Worry about your own team - Dortmund slam Wenger´s Aubameyang pursuit
|Praet denies agreeing deal to join Juventus
|No BBC for Real Madrid´s Leganes clash
|Stoke close to Stafylidis signing
|Brisbane Roar 3 Perth Glory 2: Holman settles five-goal thriller
|Gourvennec leaves Bordeaux after seventh defeat in eight games
|Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract
|Wenger rules out Ozil sale as talks continue over Wilshere deal
|Sanchez-Mkhitaryan deal close, says Wenger
|Meunier blasts ´disgraceful´ PSG fans after Neymar boos
|Pique demands better at Camp Nou after Espanyol ´insults´
|Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
|Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
|Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
|Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
|Conte calls for VAR improvements
|Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
|FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
|Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat
|Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1 (aet, 5-3 pens): Hazard and Caballero seal Blues progression
|No generosity from Neymar as Cavani waits to make PSG history
|Neymar sets Ligue 1 landmark with staggering individual display
|Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0: Melendo ends unbeaten run
|Paris Saint-Germain 8 Dijon 0: Neymar hits four as Cavani levels Ibrahimovic record
|Atletico fan in ´serious condition´ after being stabbed before Sevilla game
|Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 2: Montella´s men stage dramatic first-leg comeback
|Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke
|Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
|Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
|Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
|Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
|Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
|You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
|Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
|Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
|Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
|Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
|Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
|Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
|Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
|Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
|Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns
|2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
|Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
|2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
|2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
|Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
|Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
|Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
|Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
|Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
|Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
|Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
|Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
|Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
|Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
|Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
|Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
|This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
|Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
|Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
|Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
|Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
|Mignolet considering Liverpool future
|Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
|Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
|Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
|Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
|Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
|Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay