Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta

Juventus will do everything possible to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, according to general director Giuseppe Marotta.

Can, 24, is out of contract with the Premier League giants at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a switch to Juve.

Marotta confirmed the Serie A outfit were chasing the Germany international, insisting they would try everything possible to land the talented midfielder.

"Emre Can is a player whose contract is running down, so it allows us to approach him for negotiations and that is the course we have taken," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia on Wednesday.

"I can't say if he could sign a new contract with Liverpool, but I can say we will try all we can to get the player.

"Obviously, we have to respect what the player wants."

Can arrived at Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has developed well at Anfield, and he may yet re-sign with the club.