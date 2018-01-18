Dybala is no Messi - Laudrup thinks comparisons are unfair

Paulo Dybala may be a burgeoning star in European football but it is unfair to compare him with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, says Michael Laudrup.

Dybala's exploits for Juventus since moving from Palermo in 2015 have earned him rave reviews, the 24-year-old scoring 44 Serie A goals in 84 games for the Bianconeri.

His 17 strikes in all competitions this season have made him one of the hottest prospects in Europe, with many labelling him as the heir to Messi's throne with Argentina and Barca.

Former Juve and Barca player Laudrup does not buy into that train of thought, though, because he believes Messi is a once-in-a-generation player.

"He's a talent," Laudrup told Omnisport. "The problem I think is that he's from Argentina and he's another player that people like to say could be the next Messi.

"No, there is no next Messi now. To see the next Messi, we'll have to wait. I don't think I'll see the next Messi in my lifetime.

366 - Lionel Messi is now the player with the most goals scored in one of the top five European leagues, surpassing Gerd Müller (365 in Bundesliga). Milestone. pic.twitter.com/Fp1LYDZHrd — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 15, 2018

"You don't see a player like that every ten years, or every 15. Maybe we'll have to wait 25, 30 years, 50 years to see another player like that. This is the standard you use sometimes.

"He [Dybala] is from Argentina, he's left-footed, he's not so tall, the way he is moving.

"But I don't think it benefits him that he's compared to Messi, because he is no Messi. He is a very talented player, but he is no Messi."