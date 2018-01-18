Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments

Erik Durm has suffered yet another injury blow, having recently returned to first-team duty with Borussia Dortmund.

Durm, yet to feature in the Bundesliga this season, was named in the Dortmund squad for a 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg on Sunday after recovering from hip surgery.

But the 25-year-old is set for a further spell on the sidelines after Dortmund confirmed he sustained a torn ligament in his right ankle in training on Wednesday.

"The team has already wished him a speedy recovery," Dortmund said in a statement on Thursday.

Durm previously had knee surgery in August 2016, restricting him to 13 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

The Germany international, who has won seven caps for his country, also underwent a knee operation in September 2015.