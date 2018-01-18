Related

Dortmund´s Durm suffers torn ankle ligaments

18 January 2018 21:40

Erik Durm has suffered yet another injury blow, having recently returned to first-team duty with Borussia Dortmund.

Durm, yet to feature in the Bundesliga this season, was named in the Dortmund squad for a 0-0 draw against Wolfsburg on Sunday after recovering from hip surgery.

But the 25-year-old is set for a further spell on the sidelines after Dortmund confirmed he sustained a torn ligament in his right ankle in training on Wednesday.

"The team has already wished him a speedy recovery," Dortmund said in a statement on Thursday.

Durm previously had knee surgery in August 2016, restricting him to 13 appearances in the Bundesliga last season.

The Germany international, who has won seven caps for his country, also underwent a knee operation in September 2015.

Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
1 Bayern München 18 +28 44
2 RB Leipzig 18 +4 31
3 Schalke 04 18 +5 30
4 Borussia Dortmund 18 +15 29
5 Bayer Leverkusen 18 +9 28
6 Borussia M'gla… 18 -2 28
7 Augsburg 18 +5 27
8 Hoffenheim 18 +5 27
9 Eintracht Fran… 18 +2 27
10 Hannover 96 18 -1 26
11 Hertha BSC 18 +0 24
12 Wolfsburg 18 +0 20
13 Stuttgart 18 -7 20
14 Freiburg 18 -14 20
15 Mainz 05 18 -10 17
16 Werder Bremen 18 -7 16
17 Hamburger SV 18 -11 15
18 Köln 18 -21 9

