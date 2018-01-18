Chelsea send Nathan to Belenenses on loan

Chelsea youngster Nathan has joined Portuguese Primeira Liga side Belenenses on loan until the end of the season.
Nathan signed for Chelsea for a reported €6.2million in 2015 from Atletico Paranaense before being shipped out on loan to affiliate club Vitesse.
The Brazilian spent two years in the Eredivisie and was then sent to Ligue 1 side Amiens at the start of the current campaign.
However, he managed to play just nine minutes of Ligue 1 football in his solitary appearance, resulting in his loan move ending at the start of the month.
He will link up with Belenenses - who are 11th in the Primeira Liga - until the end of the campaign, as the 21-year-old looks goes in search of more regular football.
