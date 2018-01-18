Pique agrees new long-term Barcelona contract

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has agreed to extend his contract until June 2022, the club have confirmed.

The Spain international's new deal, which ties him to the club until the age of 35, includes a buyout clause of €500million.

Barca added in a statement that the official date for Pique's signing ceremony will be announced in the coming days.

Pique progressed through the Barca youth academy after initially joining the club in 1997, aged 10.

Years go by but the dream remains the same for @3gerardpique !

#Pique2022

pic.twitter.com/65qzKIzkEZ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 18, 2018

He moved to Manchester United in 2004 and won the Premier League and Champions League in 2007-08 before returning to Camp Nou prior to the start of the following season.

The 30-year-old has won a host of honours during his time in Catalonia, including six LaLiga titles, five Copas del Rey, three Champions Leagues and three Club World Cups.

Pique's new deal contains the highest release clause of any Barca player behind Lionel Messi, who signed a contract last November that includes a €700m buyout option.