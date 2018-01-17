You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact

Nicolas Otamendi is thoroughly enjoying playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and feels like the Spaniard is teaching him even when he is at home.
City announced on Wednesday that Otamendi had signed a two-year contract extension to tie him to the club until 2022.
The Argentina international, who leads the Premier League in completed passes with 2033, is enjoying his best season at the Etihad Stadium since arriving in 2015 and praised the impact Guardiola has had on his game.
"I think that now I have an important role because the central defenders have to build-up with the ball and make the team work as best we can. Pep has taught us how to do that," Otamendi said in an interview with CityTV.
"From the first day you work with him you learn from him, even being at home you're still learning from him. Every movement, how you need to be positioned, how you can receive the ball, all this information is in your brain and this is very important for every player. I'm very happy to be playing this kind of football.
"I think that [I've improved most] in the build-up, being able to find the correct spaces and make the right pass. This is something you train for on an everyday basis and this is what I have improved the most since last season."
. @Notamendi30 commits to City until 2022! #mancity https://t.co/ht6IcXozFF— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 17, 2018
Guardiola last month called Otamendi City's "Superman", but the centre-back does not feel he would be producing the level of performances he is without the Catalan.
He said: "When a manager like Pep praises you it means a lot. Since he got here I've learned a lot and I'm still learning as I said before and I'm trying to enjoy it.
"We are in a certain timeframe where we all enjoy his football, he's mad about sport and tactics. I'm really enjoying it and I'm very grateful to him because I'm enjoying playing football.
"I think that nowadays for the way I have improved I'm in a really good moment, but I can still improve. The players keep learning day by day and I try to be a better player after every single game."
|Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
|Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
|Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
|Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
|You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
|Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
|Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
|Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
|Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
|Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
|Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
|Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
|Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
|Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns
|2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
|Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
|2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
|2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
|Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
|Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
|Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
|Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
|Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
|Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
|Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
|Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
|Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
|Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
|Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
|Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
|This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
|Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
|Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
|Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
|Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
|Mignolet considering Liverpool future
|Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
|Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
|Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
|Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
|Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
|Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay
|Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
|Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
|Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
|Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
|Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
|Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
|Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
|Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
|WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
|Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
|´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
|Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
|Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
|Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
|Wales confirm Giggs appointment
|Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
|Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
|Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
|Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
|Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
|West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
|Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
|Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
|Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
|Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
|David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
|Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
|Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund