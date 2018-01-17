Related

Article

World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil

17 January 2018 02:07

Brazil and Barcelona icon Ronaldinho will officially retire from football this year, drawing a line under one of the most memorable careers of the 21st century.

Although the 37-year-old forward has not played competitively since 2015, he provided enough magic moments on the biggest stages to thrill fans for a lifetime.

From audacious skills to unstoppable strikes and dazzling dribbles, Ronaldinho had it all.

Here, we select five moments when he indisputably scaled the heights.

Outfoxing England

Not Ronaldinho's most beautiful goal but one of his cutest if, as he maintains, he meant it. Brazil's 2002 World Cup quarter-final against England was locked at 1-1 when the then-Paris Saint-Germain player lined up a free-kick 35 yards from goal to the right. Those in a packed penalty area anticipated a cross – not least England goalkeeper David Seaman, who was aghast to see the ball sail over his head and into the far top corner.

Ronaldinho was later sent off but Brazil held on and would go on to lift their fifth world title.

 

Camp Nou debut

Modern LaLiga history might have panned out very differently if Barcelona president Joan Laporta had managed to secure promised marquee signing David Beckham in 2003. Real Madrid beat them to the Manchester United favourite, leaving Barca to move for Ronaldinho in what would be one of football's most productive acts of face-saving.

It was love at first sight for the Camp Nou faithful as their €30million signing collected possession in his own half, stormed forward, slalomed past Jose Luis Marti and Francisco Casquero and smashed a thunderous strike in off the crossbar from 30 yards to salvage a 1-1 draw.

 

Stamford Bridge 'toe poke'

The toe poke is generally the preserve of the goal-poaching striker, pouncing effectively from somewhere close to the goal-line. In a March 2005 Champions League tie at Chelsea, Ronaldinho reinvented one of football's most scruffy techniques and made it something otherworldly.

Receiving the ball from a young Andres Iniesta he pivoted his right boot twice, squaring up Ricardo Carvalho before stabbing an improbable strike into the corner with minimal backlift from the edge of the box. Chelsea ultimately triumphed 4-2 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate, with their fans enjoying the bonus of witnessing one of European football's great goals.

 

Bernabeu masterclass

Real Madrid fans have seen some truly wonderful players grace the pitch at the Santiago Bernabeu, but how many Barcelona players have had such an impact they have been applauded by the home supporters? Ronaldinho enjoyed that honour in November 2005, turning in a mesmeric display as Barca tore Madrid apart in an emphatic 3-0 win.

He scored twice but it was his second that really left those in attendance marvelling, as he jinked past Ramos and Ivan Helguera before unleashing a rasping finish at the end of a 50-yard run. Ronaldinho would go on to deservedly lift the Ballon d'Or later that month, with Barca on the way to back-to-back LaLiga titles and 2005-06 Champions League glory.

 

Brazil swansong

Following his Barcelona exit in 2008 and a patchy stint at AC Milan, Ronaldinho was back in his homeland with Flamengo. A renaissance of sorts occurred and he was restored to the Brazil team for a run of friendlies having missed the 2010 World Cup.

Wearing the captain's armband with the Selecao 1-0 down in Mexico, Ronaldinho stood over a dead ball on the left-hand corner of the opposition box and swept expertly into the far top corner. It proved the last of his 33 goals in Brazil colours.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 17 January

04:44 Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
04:11 Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
03:05 Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
02:57 Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
02:07 World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
01:15 Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
00:25 Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
00:11 FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns

Tuesday 16 January

23:34 2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
23:30 Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
22:45 Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
22:42 Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
22:28 Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
20:47 Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
20:22 Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
19:36 Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
19:33 Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
18:55 Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
18:51 Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
16:36 Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
16:21 Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
16:18 Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
15:23 This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
15:01 Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
14:49 Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
13:51 Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
12:34 Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
12:11 Mignolet considering Liverpool future
11:19 Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
10:36 Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
09:09 Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
05:34 Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
03:37 Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
01:19 Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay

Monday 15 January

23:45 Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
23:34 Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
23:00 Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
22:50 Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
21:16 Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
20:32 Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
19:56 Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
19:46 Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
19:33 WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
18:26 Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
17:45 ´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
16:26 Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
14:41 Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
14:26 Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
14:05 Wales confirm Giggs appointment
14:05 Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
12:31 Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
12:25 Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
12:03 Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
10:59 Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
09:41 West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
09:36 Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
08:05 Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
07:27 Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
06:16 Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
01:28 David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
00:48 Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
00:23 Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund

Facebook