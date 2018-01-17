Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona

Ronaldinho shot to stardom with his silky skills and joyful approach to the game after joining Barcelona in 2003.
The virtuoso forward was the defining figure under Frank Rijkaard, helping to lay the foundations for one of the most successful eras in the Catalan club's history.
A two-time FIFA World Player of the Year during his time at Barca, Ronaldinho claimed two LaLiga titles and a Champions League crown when at the peak of his powers.
He produced a host of memorable moments in the famous shirt, from a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabeu to a dancing toe-poke against Chelsea, and here we take a look at the club's other Brazilian greats.
GAL MORNING!!!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2017
Is this one of Ronaldinho’s best goals?
Today marks 11 years since this strike pic.twitter.com/BNfZSMkidR
ROMARIO (1993-1995)
Romario spent a year and a half at Barcelona and his 30 goals in 33 appearances fired the club to the LaLiga title in 1993-94, earning him the FIFA World Player of the Year award. He netted an El Clasico hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Real Madrid but was also no stranger to controversy - banned for five matches for punching Diego Simeone during his time at Camp Nou. Frustration at Romario's attitude and a drop-off in form led to his departure from the club midway through the 1994-95 season.
GAL MORNING!!!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2017
@RomarioOnze pic.twitter.com/HCPdwIxCTD
RONALDO (1996-1997)
Ronaldo joined Barca for a world record fee of €15.5m and won the Copa del Rey, the Cup Winners' Cup and the Supercopa de Espana during his one season in Catalonia, although he is better remembered for a five-year stint with Real Madrid that yielded two LaLiga titles. The 2002 World Cup winner actually urged recent record signing Philippe Coutinho not to join Barcelona from Liverpool, claiming Brazilians were treated badly by the club. Ronaldo scored 47 goals in 51 appearances for Barca in all competitions and also followed Romario by winning the FIFA World Player of the year award with the club.
#OnThisDay It is 20 years today since the famous goal by @Ronaldo . Remember? Define it with a hashtag and share the video! pic.twitter.com/mKCImrWErH— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 12, 2016
RIVALDO (1997-2002)
A third Barcelona Brazilian to win the FIFA's top individual honour, Rivaldo also claimed the Ballon d'Or for his performances in 1999. He scored 136 goals in 253 appearances for Barca, winning two LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Super Cup. However, for all of that success, Barcelona failed to reach a single major European final during Rivaldo's time at the club.
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 17, 2016
Do you remember this Rivaldo goal against Valencia?
Força Barça! #FCBValencia #ForçaBarça https://t.co/cP97CX7zLq
DANI ALVES (2008-2016)
Current Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves boasts more Barcelona honours than any of his compatriots on this list. During his time at Camp Nou, Alves laid his hands on six LaLiga titles, four Copas del Rey and Supercopa de Espana crowns and a trio of wins in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. He may not command the attention of his attacking colleagues, but Alves' Barca record should not be overlooked.
Dani #Alves raises the roof at today's treble parade! https://t.co/bGtKoBCQ1A #RuaFCB #TRIPL3T #CampionsFCB #FCBLive #FCBWorld #FCBFans— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 7, 2015
NEYMAR (2013-2017)
Neymar formed part of the club's famous 'MSN' attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez but elected step out of the shadow of the Argentina international by making a world-record switch to Paris Saint-Germain for €222million last year. He scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for Barca, winning the Champions League, two league titles, three Copas del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana and the Club World Cup. Things turned somewhat sour between Neymar and the club following his departure, although he did congratulate Coutinho on his move.
This is Neymar's work of art for Barça's third goal #FCBVillareal pic.twitter.com/evWau9Q7iz— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 8, 2015
|Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
|Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
|Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
|Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
|Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
|You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
|Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
|Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
|Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
|Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
|Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
|Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
|Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
|Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
|Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns
|2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
|Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
|2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
|2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
|Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
|Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
|Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
|Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
|Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
|Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
|Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
|Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
|Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
|Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
|Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
|Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
|This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
|Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
|Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
|Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
|Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
|Mignolet considering Liverpool future
|Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
|Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
|Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
|Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
|Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
|Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay
|Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
|Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
|Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
|Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
|Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
|Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
|Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
|Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
|WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
|Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
|´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
|Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
|Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
|Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
|Wales confirm Giggs appointment
|Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
|Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
|Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
|Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
|Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
|West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
|Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
|Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
|Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
|Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
|David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
|Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
|Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund