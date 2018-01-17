Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll

West Ham manager David Moyes dismissed reports that Premier League champions Chelsea have made contact in their pursuit of striker Andy Carroll.

Carroll has been linked with a move to Chelsea, who are believed to be keen on bringing the England international to Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis following initial speculation he could arrive on loan.

However, Moyes is unaware of Chelsea's interest in the 29-year-old, who has scored twice in the Premier League this season.

"They have not made contact with me, so if they have made contact with someone else I don't know about it," Moyes said following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

"At the moment Andy Carroll is one of my squad, I want to add to the squad, not lose players.

"I know nothing about it. There have been a lot of rumours regarding a loan but as far as I know it has never officially come from Chelsea. I am not keen to lose any players, I am more keen to add to the squad.

"At the moment Andy has an ankle injury so we are hoping that will settle quickly and he will be back training shortly."