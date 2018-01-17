Article

Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke

17 January 2018 20:24

Romelu Lukaku will hit 30 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season and justify his large price tag, according to Dwight Yorke.

United paid a reported £75million to sign the Belgium international from Everton last July and he has so far struck 17 times in his first campaign for the club.

Lukaku has hit the net in successive appearances to start 2018 in fine form and Yorke - who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League at Old Trafford - believes criticism of the 24-year-old's performances has been unfair.

"I think he has done really well," Yorke told Omnisport. "Sometimes people can be unfair in terms of the numbers and the consistency but that is often enough when you go for a huge price tag and play for the likes of Manchester United - you are under certain scrutiny at certain times and you have got to be consistent. 

"I think that for me looking at him I always felt he was the right buy for us and he has already scored double figures - 16 or 17 goals already and we are only at the halfway mark.

"If he continues in that vein then he is going to get close to 30-plus goals and I think that is a pretty good return. At the end of the day, being a striker in that position you are always going to be judged on the number of goals and I am sure he is on course to do that, although people still point the finger at whether he is good enough or not. 

"But I have no doubt, he is still a young man and is developing and will get better as the years go by and with the expectation of being at Manchester United."

Lukaku's 11 Premier League goals leave the striker well off the rapid pace set by Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who has hit 20 goals in 22 league games as he chases a third successive Golden Boot.

And Yorke believes it is fair to compare Kane with some of the great strikers of the Premier League era, such as the division's record goalscorer Alan Shearer, Liverpool icon Robbie Fowler and his forrmer United strike partner Andy Cole.

"I tried to figure him [Kane] out and work him out a couple of times and I had my doubts at the beginning," Yorke, who was speaking at the Abu Dhabi Invitational 2018, Yas Links Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, added.

"But what I see is someone who has developed into a really top marksman in that position. You know although I played that position often enough I never see myself as a number nine but I see a genuine number nine in Harry Kane, I see the Alan Shearer make-up, the Andy Cole, the Robbie Fowler, the proper number nine I consider.

"Harry Kane is in that mould and has a great eye for goal and has continued to be consistent which is very important and often enough you try to compare him with other players around the world. Is he really fast? What is he really good at? What is his strength?

"I can tell you what his strength is - he scores goals and that is what matters. You can try to compare him with all different things but this guy knows how to put the ball in the back of the net and that is a special art in itself and is why he has gone one to break Alan Shearer's record [of Premier League goals in a calendar year] he held for some time and I have no doubt he probably will go on to break more records."

Sponsored links

Thursday 18 January

06:51 Schweinsteiger re-signs with Chicago Fire for 2018
04:24 Juve trying everything to sign Can, says Marotta
02:31 Rooney convinced me to join Everton – Walcott
01:30 Simeone: Sevilla deserved their win
01:27 Conte calls for VAR improvements
00:41 Neymar not angered by PSG whistles - Silva
00:37 FA Cup Review: Wigan dump Bournemouth out, nine-man Chelsea scrape through
00:22 Valverde rues Barca profligacy in Espanyol defeat

Wednesday 17 January

23:57 Chelsea 1 Norwich City 1 (aet, 5-3 pens): Hazard and Caballero seal Blues progression
23:54 No generosity from Neymar as Cavani waits to make PSG history
23:20 Neymar sets Ligue 1 landmark with staggering individual display
22:57 Espanyol 1 Barcelona 0: Melendo ends unbeaten run
22:57 Paris Saint-Germain 8 Dijon 0: Neymar hits four as Cavani levels Ibrahimovic record
22:24 Atletico fan in ´serious condition´ after being stabbed before Sevilla game
20:58 Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 2: Montella´s men stage dramatic first-leg comeback
20:24 Lukaku will score 30 goals for Man Utd this season, predicts Yorke
19:17 Liverpool loan Grujic to Cardiff
18:47 Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
18:27 Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
18:07 Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
18:02 Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
16:49 You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
15:08 Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
14:31 Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
14:24 Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
13:03 Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
12:21 Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
11:36 Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
10:41 Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
09:57 Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
09:18 Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
04:44 Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
04:11 Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
03:05 Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
02:57 Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
02:07 World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
01:15 Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
00:25 Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
00:11 FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns

Tuesday 16 January

23:34 2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
23:30 Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
22:45 Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
22:42 Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
22:28 Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
20:47 Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
20:22 Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
19:36 Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
19:33 Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
18:55 Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
18:51 Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
16:36 Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
16:21 Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
16:18 Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
15:23 This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
15:01 Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
14:49 Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
13:51 Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
12:34 Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
12:11 Mignolet considering Liverpool future
11:19 Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
10:36 Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
09:09 Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
05:34 Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
03:37 Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
01:19 Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay

Facebook