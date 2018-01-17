FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns

Kelechi Iheanacho made VAR history as Leicester City beat Fleetwood Town 2-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Former Manchester City striker Iheanacho opened the scoring with an assured finish three minutes before half-time against Leicester's League One opponents and thought he had been denied by the offside flag inside the final quarter of an hour.

However, the video assistant referee system showed the 21-year-old was onside when played in by Riyad Mahrez, the goal stood and a trip to Peterborough United in the next round was secured.

The Football Association is trialling the technology during this season's competition and Iheanacho stands as its first ever goalscoring beneficiary in English football.