Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022

Manchester City have confirmed defender Nicolas Otamendi has signed a new deal, which will run until 2022.

Otamendi's initial deal was due to expire in 2020, with his new terms tying him to City for an additional two campaigns.

The Argentina international came under fire for some sloppy performances following his reported £32million move from Valencia in 2015, but he has shown vast improvement in Pep Guardiola's second season at the helm and has only missed one Premier League game this term.

Otamendi has successfully adapted to the passing style demanded by former Barcelona boss Guardiola, leading the Premier League in completed passes at 2033.

The 29-year-old scored the winner as City defeated arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford last month amid a record-breaking run of 18 successive league victories.

Although Guardiola's side suffered their first defeat of the campaign against Liverpool on Sunday, they remain 12 points clear of United at the Premier League summit.

Though excelling at the back, Otamendi has set his sights on typically more adventurous targets, telling the club's official website: "You always want to break your own records.

"When I was playing at Valencia I scored six goals and my aim is to reach that amount of goals again, but my main aim is to defend and then if I score goals they are also welcome.

"The most important thing, as an individual and a member of a group too, is to help the team as best as I can, giving all I have.

"You get hooked in by the city and I'm enjoying it. This is a very beautiful city. At the club, I'm really enjoying my experience since the first day I got here. I'm very happy to be staying here a couple more years."