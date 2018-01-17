Related

Article

Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025

17 January 2018 09:57

Inaki Williams has put pen to paper on a mammoth seven-and-a-half-year contract extension with Atheltic Bilbao.

The 23-year-old winger was previously linked with a switch to Liverpool but has committed his long-term future to the Basque club, where he is now tied until 2025.

Williams' new contract includes a release clause of €80million that will progressively rise until it reaches €108m, figures which exceed the fee required to take star centre-back Aymeric Laporte away from Athletic.

The news will come a boost to fans with goalkeeper Kepa, whose deal expires at the end of the season, heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Williams has featured in all 19 of the club's LaLiga outings this season, contributing four goals and three assists.

He also scored twice as Athletic progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League, where they will play Spartak Moscow in the last 32.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 17 January

18:47 Mbappe: More to come from Neymar & Cavani partnership
18:27 Messi the greatest ever despite no World Cup win, insists Di Maria
18:07 Villa determined to earn place in Spain´s World Cup squad
18:02 Walcott swaps Arsenal for Everton
16:49 You even learn from Guardiola at home - Otamendi lauds Pep impact
15:08 Otamendi pens Man City deal to 2022
14:31 Neymar leads tributes to retiring Ronaldinho
14:24 Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
13:03 Zidane still an idol for James despite ´sad´ Madrid exit
12:21 Stoger will stay at Dortmund if ´everything fits´
11:36 Bordeaux´s Malcom facing disciplinary action over social media video
10:41 Ronaldinho retires – The greatest Brazilians to play for Barcelona
09:57 Athletic reward Williams with contract until 2025
09:18 Jones taking unlikely inspiration from City in United´s title pursuit
04:44 Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
04:11 Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
03:05 Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
02:57 Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
02:07 World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
01:15 Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
00:25 Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
00:11 FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns

Tuesday 16 January

23:34 2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
23:30 Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
23:30 2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
22:45 Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
22:42 Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
22:28 Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
20:47 Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
20:22 Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
19:36 Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
19:33 Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
18:55 Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
18:51 Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
16:36 Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
16:21 Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
16:18 Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
15:23 This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
15:01 Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
14:49 Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
13:51 Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
12:34 Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
12:11 Mignolet considering Liverpool future
11:19 Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
10:36 Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
09:09 Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
05:34 Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
03:37 Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
01:19 Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay

Monday 15 January

23:45 Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
23:34 Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
23:00 Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
22:50 Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
21:16 Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
20:32 Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
19:56 Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
19:46 Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
19:33 WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
18:26 Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
17:45 ´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
16:26 Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
14:41 Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
14:26 Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
14:05 Wales confirm Giggs appointment
14:05 Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
12:31 Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
12:25 Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
12:03 Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
10:59 Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
09:41 West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
09:36 Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
08:05 Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
07:27 Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
06:16 Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
01:28 David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
00:48 Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
00:23 Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 19 +43 51
2 Atlético Madrid 19 +20 42
3 Valencia 19 +21 40
4 Real Madrid 18 +15 32
5 Villarreal 19 +5 31
6 Sevilla 19 -5 29
7 Real Betis 19 -3 27
8 Eibar 19 -7 27
9 Getafe 19 +5 26
10 Girona 19 +0 26
11 Celta de Vigo 19 +6 25
12 Athletic Club 19 +1 25
13 Leganés 18 -2 24
14 Espanyol 19 -6 24
15 Real Sociedad 19 -1 23
16 Levante 19 -11 18
17 Deportivo Alavés 19 -13 18
18 Deportivo La C… 19 -16 16
19 Málaga 19 -20 11
20 Las Palmas 19 -32 11

Facebook