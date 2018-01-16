Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell

Brazil great Ronaldinho will officially retire from football this year, with plans already underway for a farewell schedule of games.
The ex-Barcelona favourite and 2002 World Cup winner said last month he expected to say goodbye to his playing days in 2018, having last appeared competitively for Fluminense in 2015.
In an interview with Globo, Ronaldinho's brother and agent Roberto Assis confirmed this would indeed be the case, with a world tour in the works.
"He's quit football, it's over," Assis said. "Let's now do something nice [his farewell], big as it should [be], after the 2018 World Cup, maybe in August.
"We'll do some events now around Brazil, Europe and Asia. Of course, we're also arranging something with the Brazil national team as well.
"Nike [Ronaldinho's long-time sponsors] will be with us together on this project, there are no details yet.
"For now we're arranging a programme, a schedule. The fact he's been Barcelona's ambassador for 10 years now will help a lot abroad. He's held in the highest regard there.
"There are now three arranged events - Mexico will be the next one, on March 1."
Uma singela homenagem a esse craque que brilhou muito com a Amarelinha. Em seu último gol pela #SeleçãoBrasileira, Ronaldinho mostrou um pouco do talento que o consagrou! #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/8lnDDogcU9— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) January 16, 2018
Ronaldinho was capped 97 times by Brazil, scoring 33 goals – including two en route to World Cup glory in Japan and South Korea in 2002.
He joined Paris Saint-Germain from Gremio to begin his European career, which flourished spectacularly at Barcelona between 2003 and 2008.
Ronaldinho inspired back-to-back LaLiga triumphs in 2004-05 and 2005-06, also winning the Champions League in the latter season.
He was at the peak of his powers as he claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005; less so during a three-year stay with AC Milan, although he did feature in all-star line-ups alongside the likes of Paolo Maldini, Kaka and David Beckham.
Ronaldinho left San Siro midway through the Serie A title-winning 2010-11 season and returned to his homeland with Flamengo. He also experienced stints at Atletico Mineiro and in Mexico with Queretaro.
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns
|2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
|Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
|2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
|2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
|Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
|Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
|Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
|Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
|Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
|Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
|Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
|Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
|Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
|Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
|Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
|Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
|This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
|Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
|Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
|Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
|Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
|Mignolet considering Liverpool future
|Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
|Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
|Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
|Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
|Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
|Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay
|Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
|Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
|Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
|Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
|Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
|Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
|Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
|Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
|WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
|Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
|´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
|Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
|Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
|Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
|Wales confirm Giggs appointment
|Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
|Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
|Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
|Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
|Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
|West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
|Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
|Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
|Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
|Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
|David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
|Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
|Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund