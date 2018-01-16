Mignolet considering Liverpool future

Simon Mignolet is considering his Liverpool future due to what he described as an "unhealthy" goalkeeper situation at the club.
Loris Karius, whose appearances this season have largely been restricted to the Champions League, started ahead of Mignolet for the FA Cup tie with Everton and Sunday's dramatic 4-3 win over Manchester City.
Mignolet had previously been the first-choice 'keeper but an error in the 3-3 draw with Arsenal prompted Klopp to go with a rotation with Karius, before revealing after the City game that the latter was now his preferred option.
And Mignolet now looks set to seek a move elsewhere.
"After all that has happened this season, I know where I am at and the situation has become clearer," he said.
"Klopp told me honestly and personally in that conversation. Of course, I am absolutely not satisfied with that, but I must always respect a decision of the coach. After all that has happened this season, I know where I am and the situation has become clearer.
"Then we played against Everton in the FA Cup and after a longer break the game followed against Manchester City. So, I had a hunch of what would happen and that proved to be correct.
Amazing team performance!— Loris Karius (@LorisKarius) January 14, 2018
Unreal atmosphere!
Thank you for your support!
You’ll never walk alone #YNWA #LK1 #LFC pic.twitter.com/bbKpq0TbPb
"I always try to stay quiet and calm. In the past I did come back stronger from such situations.
"But I must of course also think of my own future. The only thing I can do is focus on my training and do my best. I become 30 years old and the World Cup is coming this summer.
"This situation cannot take too long, which is clear. I cannot lose any more time."
Rubbishing talk of a bust-up with Klopp, Mignolet added: "I have heard those rumours too, but there is absolutely no truth in it.
"Ten days ago I had a conversation with Klopp after the game against Burnley. In the Christmas period we rotated again and I found that it was not a healthy situation for a goalkeeper.
"Klopp told me what was said on Sunday before and after the match. Of course I am not happy with that, but there were certainly no heavy words in hindsight."
This year's World Cup is an obvious motivation for Mignolet to play regular football, but he already has the backing of Belgium coach Roberto Martinez despite his Liverpool omission.
"Roberto Martinez was the first to send me a message afterwards," he said. "That I appreciate very much.
"I know he has a lot of confidence in me. In the last friendly against Japan I made a good impression. But playing regularly is always important."
