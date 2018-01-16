Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League

After taking the reins at Stoke City, Paul Lambert conceded he was unsure whether he would ever secure a return to Premier League management.
Lambert was appointed on a two-and-a-half-year deal on Monday as the Potters confirmed their replacement for Mark Hughes, who paid the price for a run of eight defeats in 11 games, including a loss to League Two Coventry City in the FA Cup third round.
A Champions League winner as a player with Borussia Dortmund, Lambert has not held a Premier League role since parting company with Aston Villa in February 2015.
He has since managed in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Wolves, and was thrilled at the opportunity to return to the top tier with Stoke, who sit third from bottom after 23 games.
"I never thought I would get the chance to get back to this level unless I took a team up," said Lambert, whose first game in charge will see Huddersfield Town visit the bet365 Stadium this weekend after he watched from the stands as Stoke went down 3-0 at Manchester United on Monday.
Paul Lambert was asked what he thought about supporters chanting his name last night...— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 16, 2018
PL: "I started it!"#SCFC pic.twitter.com/BW4cNHCZxF
"I'm honoured and privileged to be here and can't wait to get started. I just got a call really late at the weekend. I was asked if I'd meet the owners. I had no hesitation coming down.
"Everybody knows it's a really stable club - only two managers in 12 years."
Stoke were reportedly interested in Derby County's Gary Rowett, Espanyol boss Quique Sanchez Flores and Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill, but Lambert says he gives no thought to the possibility he may not have been the club's top candidate for the job.
"Whether names like that were mentioned, I never second guessed it. Never thought whether I was first choice," he said.
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns
|2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
|Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
|2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
|2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
|Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
|Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
|Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
|Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
|Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
|Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
|Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
|Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
|Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
|Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
|Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
|Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
|This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
|Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
|Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
|Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
|Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
|Mignolet considering Liverpool future
|Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
|Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
|Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
|Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
|Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
|Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay
|Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
|Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
|Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
|Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
|Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
|Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
|Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
|Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
|WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
|Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
|´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
|Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
|Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
|Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
|Wales confirm Giggs appointment
|Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
|Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
|Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
|Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
|Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
|West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
|Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
|Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
|Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
|Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
|David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
|Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
|Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund