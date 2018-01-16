Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay

Emre Can has suggested he is open to an extended stay at Liverpool despite persistent reports of interest from Juventus.

The Germany international, who turned in a superb display as Jurgen Klopp's side beat Premier League leaders Manchester City 4-3 on Sunday, is out of contract at the end of this season.

That means the 24-year-old could sign a pre-contract agreement with the Serie A champions this month should the opportunity present itself but he spoke of his current employers in glowing terms after inflicting a first top-flight defeat of the season upon Pep Guardiola's men.

"My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer," Can told reporters.

"I haven't signed anything with anyone. I am talking with everyone.

"Of course I am talking with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.

"What can I say? My agent does the rest. I just concentrate on the scene, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team."

A three-goal salvo in a coruscating nine-minutes spell after half-time from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool on course for a memorable triumph, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having hit an early opener.

But the Reds' relentless pressing and harrying throughout the contest endured just as much as those fine finishes and, with their interest in the FA Cup and Champions League still remaining, Can feels no team will relish facing Klopp's men in their current mood.

"It was unbelievable. I think it was the best game in terms of how I saw it," he said. "Look at how we pressed. We played against Manchester City, you can't forget that.

"We were always on the front foot, everyone pressing and everyone did a brilliant job. We have played a lot of games that are very good but this one?

"I don’t know how many kilometres we ran. Look at how we pressed. It was one of the best we have done, for sure."

"If teams saw us playing like that they will give us a lot of respect and we will take a lot of confidence from it.

"They will think, 'Oh wow!' They will see we are a strong side."