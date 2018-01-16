2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt

Manchester United generated the greatest revenue of all clubs in Europe during the 2016 financial year, according to a detailed study carried out by UEFA.
The Premier League giants, playing catch up to neighbours Manchester City on the pitch this season, top that particular table ahead of LaLiga behemoths Barcelona and Real Madrid.
However, United's financial might comes with the caveat of recording the highest net debt on the continent, while City fans can point to the numbers in the argument over who possesses the superior squad among Europe's heavyweights.
Below, we've broken down the salient points from UEFA's extensive review.
UNITED THE BIGGEST KID IN THE PLAYGROUND
- The three-time European champions take their place at the top of the revenue table having recorded a figure of €689million, an increase of €169m from 2015.
- Catalan giants Barcelona are second on the list with €620m, a figure matched by their Clasico rivals Real Madrid.
- Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the other clubs to record in excess of €500m revenue.
- But it was Arsenal who made the most in gate receipts, recording €135m, with Madrid (€132m) and United (€131m) second and third.
Happy with the result @ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/cGt3CrMdcY— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 15, 2018
PREMIER LEAGUE WAGES CONTINUE TO SOAR
- For the first time on record, the average wage bill of Premier League clubs was more than double that of the next highest-paying league, the Bundesliga.
- The Premier League's aggregate figure came to a whopping €3.077billion while the average works out at €153.9m. The Bundesliga is next on the list with a mean of €75.3m.
- In terms of individual clubs, Barcelona paid out the highest amount in wages in 2016 at €372m, comfortably more than United (€321m) and Madrid (€307m).
WHAT— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 14, 2018
A
COMEBACK!
pic.twitter.com/1ZENTA3OQ1
CITY'S EMBARRASSMENT OF RICHES
- Manchester City look nailed on to lift the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and critics would say that should be the least that is expected of Pep Guardiola's side, whose player assets amounted to a European-high €362m in 2016.
- Madrid (€334m) sit second on that list with United (€323m) third. Meanwhile, Barcelona's squad value of €202m sees them down in sixth, behind Chelsea and Liverpool.
- United's net debt of €561m - higher than any other club - accounts for over a third of the total debt in the Premier League (€1.525bn), while the English top flight's average figure of €76.3m is the most across the divisions, above Serie A (€63.6m) and the Turkish Super Lig (€38m).
Feeling proud about this team. We win and lose together, nothing changes. Great attitude. Props to Liverpool for a great game pic.twitter.com/P6MfrWQUd8— Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 14, 2018
|Moyes unaware of Chelsea interest in Carroll
|Verdi wants Bologna stay amid Napoli links
|Ronaldinho retires – A shining light of Brazil´s 2002 World Cup-winning team
|Ronaldinho retires – a World Cup and Ballon d´Or among Brazil great´s prizes
|World Cup glory and Bernabeu magic - Ronaldinho´s best moments for Barca and Brazil
|Ligue 1 Review: Balotelli at the double as Payet shines and Malcom toils
|Pato still dreaming of World Cup selection
|FA Cup Review: Iheanacho makes VAR history, kit confusion reigns
|2016-17 UEFA Study: PSG, Man City drive record-breaking spending
|Conte packing in homework as Chelsea games stack up
|2016-17 UEFA Study: Manchester United record highest revenue but largest debt
|2016-17 UEFA Study: The headlines in transfers, wages and revenues
|Iheanacho scores English football´s first VAR goal
|Materazzi not surprised by Coutinho transfer fee
|Ronaldinho retires - Brazil and Barca great plans 2018 farewell
|Koziello swaps Nice for Cologne
|Simeone ready to unleash Costa and Vitolo alongside Griezmann
|Lambert ´never thought´ he would return to Premier League
|Wenger ´very aggressive´ towards referee Dean, says FA report
|Reported Arsenal target Malcom starts for Bordeaux vs Caen
|Valverde not making big deal of Dembele´s latest Barca blow
|Arsenal will have a ´hard time´ signing Malcom
|Ronaldo and Madrid nominated for Laureus awards
|Nantes´ Diego Carlos brands Chapron clash ´historic´
|This is not important - Conte unconcerned if substitutions upset Hazard
|Conte ´doesn´t think´ Chelsea have pursued Sanchez
|Emery hints at Neymar return against Dijon
|Mkhitaryan key to United-Sanchez deal, claims Raiola
|Tevez: CSL spell was a holiday
|Mignolet considering Liverpool future
|Fred waiting for Guardiola call amid Man City speculation
|Inter confident but patient over Rafinha
|Giggs had counselling after Old Trafford exit
|Neville: Mourinho would happily swap Mkhitaryan for Sanchez
|Man United becoming Pogba´s team – Mourinho
|Can ´talking with everyone´ but hints at Liverpool stay
|Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
|Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
|Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
|Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
|Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
|Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
|Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
|Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
|WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
|Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
|´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
|Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
|Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
|Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
|Wales confirm Giggs appointment
|Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
|Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
|Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
|Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
|Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
|West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
|Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
|Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
|Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
|Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
|David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
|Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
|Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund