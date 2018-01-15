Related

WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training

15 January 2018 19:33

He missed Paris Saint-Germain's win at Nantes at the weekend, but Neymar was back to his outlandish best in training on Monday.

The Brazilian was absent from Sunday's 1-0 victory, reportedly due to a rib injury, but seemed to be feeling no ill-effects as PSG returned to the practice pitches.

Ahead of Wednesday's home meeting with Dijon, the Ligue 1 leaders were back in training and Neymar took centre stage, inflicting one outrageous nutmeg on a poor, bewildered opponent during a small-sided game.

Not content with that, he pulled off a similar trick during a game of keep-ball – immediately after Lucas Moura had done exactly the same to the man in the middle. See for yourself...

Ligue 1 table

# Team MP D P
1 PSG 20 +44 53
2 Monaco 20 +27 42
3 Olympique Lyonnais 20 +26 42
4 Olympique Mars… 20 +19 41
5 Nantes 20 -1 33

