WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training

He missed Paris Saint-Germain's win at Nantes at the weekend, but Neymar was back to his outlandish best in training on Monday.
The Brazilian was absent from Sunday's 1-0 victory, reportedly due to a rib injury, but seemed to be feeling no ill-effects as PSG returned to the practice pitches.
Ahead of Wednesday's home meeting with Dijon, the Ligue 1 leaders were back in training and Neymar took centre stage, inflicting one outrageous nutmeg on a poor, bewildered opponent during a small-sided game.
Not content with that, he pulled off a similar trick during a game of keep-ball – immediately after Lucas Moura had done exactly the same to the man in the middle. See for yourself...
January 15, 2018
Hoje foi dia @LucasMoura7 pic.twitter.com/zxWi4VaE2s— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 15, 2018
