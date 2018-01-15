Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica

Lisandro Lopez has joined Inter on loan from Benfica until the end of the season, the Serie A club have announced.
The defender, who has four Argentina caps to his name, has been with the Portuguese champions since 2013 and the deal includes an option to make the switch permanent at the conclusion of the campaign.
During his time with the Eagles, the 28-year-old won three league crowns, as well as lifting the Taca de Liga twice and the Taca de Portugal once.
With Serie A coming towards the end of its mid-season break, Lopez – who will wear the number two shirt – could make his Inter debut at home to Roma on Sunday.
Luciano Spalletti's side went five league games without a win prior to the rest period, a run which saw them drop from the table's summit to third, nine points behind leaders Napoli.
| @lichilopez2: Another account to follow from today...#ForzaInter #InterIsComing pic.twitter.com/ApBzZkN7ZQ— Inter (@Inter_en) January 15, 2018
