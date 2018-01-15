Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane

Harry Kane's goalscoring prowess has been saluted by the striker responsible for England's finest hour.
Tottenham and England star Kane is off and running this year and his brace in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Everton took him past Teddy Sheringham as Spurs' all-time leading Premier League scorer, following a record-breaking 2017.
Kane passed Alan Shearer's previous best mark for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year with 39 in 36 games, while he also outscored Barcelona and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi for club and country over the 12-month period.
He it was his remarkable feat of netting eight hat-tricks in 2017 that drew the warmest praise from England great Sir Geoff Hurst.
Hurst famously claimed the matchball when the Three Lions defeated West Germany 4-2 after extra time at Wembley to win the 1966 World Cup and he recognises a master of the craft.
"Well, it's astonishing. Look at the hat-tricks," he told Omnisport. "In my career at West Ham, I think I scored about 10 or 11 hat-tricks and I was quite proud of that.
"He's scored eight in a season. His record, so far, in the last two or three years, he's been consistently a good goalscorer and he's got a good knack of scoring the goals."
Very proud to become @Spursofficial's all time leading @premierleague goalscorer! More to come... pic.twitter.com/qWfvH4qYjH— Harry Kane (@HKane) January 13, 2018
Hurst also recognised the contribution of Spurs' creative stars to Kane's record haul.
"He's fortunate, and I'm not being disrespectful, he's playing for a very good footballing team, who have got two very good creators – Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli alongside him," said the 76-year-old.
"You're playing with two tremendously creative players, almost the best in the country at club level.
"Having said that, whoever you're playing with is creative, you've still got to be able to put it in the net and he's doing that fantastically well."
Hurst added: "He seems a really good character. Very level headed, down to earth, wants to improve.
"I think we're going to be seeing a long and successful career goalscoring. Many more hat-ticks over the course of his career in football. Subject, of course, to not getting hurt."
*** Sir Geoff Hurst was speaking at the London Boat Show as Sunseeker International were announced as an official FIFA Partner for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.***
|Mourinho ´not unconfident´ Manchester United will sign Sanchez
|Pogba warns City that United will not give up the chase
|Assist king Pogba matches De Bruyne, Sane despite injury and suspension
|Manchester United 3 Stoke City 0: Valencia, Martial and Lukaku trim gap at the top
|Shaw feeling on top of his game amid United run
|Mkhitaryan left out by Manchester United amid Arsenal talk
|Inter secure Lopez on loan from Benfica
|Hurst marvels at hat-trick maestro Kane
|WATCH: Neymar nutmegging for fun in PSG training
|Nantes´ Carlos has red card overturned after being kicked by referee
|´Logical´ for Aubameyang to stay at Dortmund, says Stoger
|Stupid not to - Giggs seeks Fergie´s advice upon taking Wales job
|Suarez feared Chiellini bite would derail Barca transfer
|Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji
|Wales confirm Giggs appointment
|Barcelona´s Dembele out for up to four weeks
|Struggling Stoke appoint Lambert
|Referee suspended until further notice after kicking Nantes´ Carlos
|Coutinho´s ´deserved´ Barca move, says Figo
|Fatigue the issue for goal-shy Chelsea - Conte
|West Brom legend Regis dies aged 59
|Mourinho: I don´t like feuding with managers
|Puel confident of keeping Mahrez at Leicester
|Valverde: Real Madrid haven´t given up on LaLiga
|Ibrahimovic nearing end at top level – Mourinho
|David is to keep - Mourinho wants new Man United deal for De Gea
|Nantes president demands ban after referee kicks Carlos
|Stoger sets out rules for Aubameyang reintegration at Dortmund
|Nantes´ Carlos sent off after being kicked by ref against PSG
|Nantes 0 Paris Saint-Germain 1: Match-winner Di Maria not made to rue wild miss
|Strawberry fillings forever? Klopp inquisitor takes the cake
|Real Sociedad 2 Barcelona 4: Messi claims new landmark as Anoeta curse is broken
|Messi breaks Muller goal record
|Klopp confirms Karius as Liverpool number one
|Liverpool proved point without Coutinho, says proud Klopp
|Burki backs Stoger decision to drop Aubameyang for ´stupid´ behaviour
|I don´t know what is going to happen - Guardiola quiet on Sanchez to City talk
|Delph injury compounds Manchester City´s Anfield misery
|Wow, what a game! – Klopp revels in Liverpool´s stunning success
|Borussia Dortmund 0 Wolfsburg 0: Sanctioned Aubameyang sorely missed by wasteful hosts
|Manchester City´s ´Invincibles´ bid ended in game 23
|Liverpool rampage too much for Man City, says Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Aspas denies Lerma allegations of racist remark
|Liverpool 4 Manchester City 3: Klopp´s men beat City and the Coutinho blues
|Ronaldo-Neymar swap deal a diversionary tactic, says Calderon
|Arsenal line-up didn´t boost Bournemouth, insists Howe
|Wenger worried about ´lacklustre´ Arsenal
|Sanchez ´half in, half out´ of Arsenal, says Wenger
|Comparing Dybala with Messi is a joke – Cassano
|Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons again
|Ulreich backs Ribery for Bayern extension
|Bournemouth 2 Arsenal 1: Wenger´s worries worsen without Sanchez
|Liverpool´s Van Dijk out of Man City match
|Action not FIFA´s ´responsibility´ after condemning offensive Spartak tweet
|Liverpool would be a great club for Zaha, says De Boer
|FA to make enquiries into West Brom-Brighton allegation
|Keita not joining Liverpool in January, say RB Leipzig
|Wenger reveals Sanchez resolution imminent
|Goretzka decision expected ´in a few days´, says Rummenigge
|Sanchez left out of Arsenal squad amid transfer rumours
|No offence intended by Aubameyang ´monkey circus´ remarks
|Normal for Lacazette to struggle, says Wenger
|A-League Review: Melbourne City stage comeback, Sydney FC held
|Man City lucky Coutinho has gone, Wijnaldum claims
|Shoot them – Ferguson scathing of referees
|Kroos says Madrid must focus on qualifying for Champions League
|Oblak: No contract talks with Atletico
|Mkhitaryan to leave Man United? Every player has a price, says Mourinho
|It´s very f****** up for all the players - Zidane laments Real Madrid woes
|We chose to defend – Simeone not worried by Atletico negativity
|You fight for fantastic opportunities – Mourinho hints at Sanchez move