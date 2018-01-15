Dortmund sign reported Man United target Akanji

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of reported Manchester United and Liverpool target Manuel Akanji from Basel.

The two Premier League giants were said to be interested in the services of the 22-year-old, but Dortmund have beaten both to the prize in a deal thought to be worth in the region of €21.5million.

Akanji, a Switzerland international centre-half, has put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal at Signal Iduna Park.

He arrives as head coach Peter Stoger's first signing since taking over from Peter Bosz in December.

Borussia Dortmund hat sich mit dem @FCBasel1893 auf einen sofortigen Wechsel des Spielers Manuel #Akanji verständigt. Der 22 Jahre junge Abwehrspieler unterzeichnete einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2022 und erhält die Rückkennummer 16. Herzlich willkommen, Manuel! pic.twitter.com/79VFrXKz9I — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 15, 2018

"Manuel has been the target of several top European clubs with his performances and we are happy that he has chosen us," said sporting director Michael Zorc.

"He has proven in the national team and in the Champions League that he can play at the highest European level. Nevertheless, we see him as a defender, who has further development potential."

Akanji, who will wear number 16, said: "I felt very good in the talks with the Dortmund managers, so it was a decision of the heart and I've always liked the football played in Dortmund.

"I'm looking forward to the time here and will do my best."

Akanji won the Swiss Super League with Basel in 2015-16 and followed that up with the domestic double last season.